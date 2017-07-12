Merle Haggard Post Office coming to Bakersfield

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 'Very minimal fire behavior overnight' on Wall Fire Pause 1:29 Wall Fire victim shares his terrifying story 1:01 Whirling inferno spawned by Wall Fire captured in time-lapse video 1:12 Fire continues to burn near Interstate 80 0:29 Interstate 80 closed while crews battle Farad Fire 1:15 Oroville man thinks he lost everything 0:28 Homeowner shows dramatic approach of Wall fire flames before he is forced to flee 0:15 National Guard air tanker prepares to join fight against California wildfires 1:01 Wall fire lights up horizon with towering flames as darkness falls 1:01 In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Legendary country music singer Merle Haggard died at his home near Redding, California, on Wednesday, April 6, 2016, his 79th birthday. He lived for decades in Shasta County. Despite health issues and having undergone lung cancer surgery in 2008, he conti Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

Legendary country music singer Merle Haggard died at his home near Redding, California, on Wednesday, April 6, 2016, his 79th birthday. He lived for decades in Shasta County. Despite health issues and having undergone lung cancer surgery in 2008, he conti Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee