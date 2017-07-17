Even John Legend liked this dancer’s show-stopping proposal

Dancers Phil Wright and Ashley Liai were perfectly in sync during a recent performance at L.A.’s Millennium Dance Complex … until Wright whipped out a ring and got down on one knee.
Liai, his girlfriend, says yes as the crowd goes wild in a series of videos posted to Instagram. The three videos have been viewed a combined total of 687,000 times as of Monday morning.
When EVERYTHING doesnt matter but the one you love ❤️ @ashleyliai ! Thank you @mytypolife for capturing this special moment! Thank you @jinlee205 for allowing to me to share this important part of my life at @mdcdance! Thank you @nikakljun for the last minute hookup! THANK YOU EVERYBODY FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND LOVE SINCE. This Night was UNREAL! . #philwrightchoreo #onyoutube #millenniumdancecomplex #philwright #ashleyliai #proposal
In the videos, Wright and Liai dance to John Legend’s “You & I (Nobody In The World)” until Liai turns her back during the routine and Wright fumbles in his back pocket for the ring, then kneels. The crowd reacts as Wright waits for Liai to turn around.
Liai posted her own reaction on Instagram as well.
And Legend himself gave the engagement his seal of approval on Twitter.
beautiful! https://t.co/vhTouQMTVT— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 16, 2017
Comments