Dancer Phil Wright proposed to his girlfriend and dance partner Ashley Liai during a dance performance at L.A.’s Millennium Dance Complex, and captured it all on Instagram videos.
Dancer Phil Wright proposed to his girlfriend and dance partner Ashley Liai during a dance performance at L.A.’s Millennium Dance Complex, and captured it all on Instagram videos. Instagram
Dancer Phil Wright proposed to his girlfriend and dance partner Ashley Liai during a dance performance at L.A.’s Millennium Dance Complex, and captured it all on Instagram videos. Instagram

California

July 17, 2017 10:40 AM

Even John Legend liked this dancer’s show-stopping proposal

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Dancers Phil Wright and Ashley Liai were perfectly in sync during a recent performance at L.A.’s Millennium Dance Complex … until Wright whipped out a ring and got down on one knee.

Liai, his girlfriend, says yes as the crowd goes wild in a series of videos posted to Instagram. The three videos have been viewed a combined total of 687,000 times as of Monday morning.

 

SHE SAID YES! @ashleyliai -------- "You & I" ❤️ @johnlegend

A post shared by Phil Wright (@phil_wright_) on

In the videos, Wright and Liai dance to John Legend’s “You & I (Nobody In The World)” until Liai turns her back during the routine and Wright fumbles in his back pocket for the ring, then kneels. The crowd reacts as Wright waits for Liai to turn around.

Liai posted her own reaction on Instagram as well.

 

Never letting go... 7.12.17 #MyMrWright

A post shared by Ashley Liai (@ashleyliai) on

And Legend himself gave the engagement his seal of approval on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments