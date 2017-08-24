Crissy Field in San Francisco will be the site of a rally organized by the group “Patriot Prayer.” The group, seen as a right-wing outfit, will likely be greeted with large amounts of dog poop.
Crissy Field in San Francisco will be the site of a rally organized by the group “Patriot Prayer.” The group, seen as a right-wing outfit, will likely be greeted with large amounts of dog poop. Eric Risberg Associated Press file
Crissy Field in San Francisco will be the site of a rally organized by the group “Patriot Prayer.” The group, seen as a right-wing outfit, will likely be greeted with large amounts of dog poop. Eric Risberg Associated Press file

California

Bay Area dog owners plan stinky sabotage for right-wing rally this weekend

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 24, 2017 5:42 PM

A rally that some are calling a gathering of right-wing supporters this weekend in San Francisco could have attendees watching their every step.

The Oregon-based group Patriot Prayer is set to share its message at what is billed as a free-speech rally Saturday at Crissy Field, which sits just along the San Francisco Bay near Golden Gate Bridge. However, those protesters will likely be met by a lot of dog poop.

A man named Tuffy Tuffington says on Facebook he wants people to “leave a gift for our alt-right friends” by asking people to let their dogs “do their business” at Crissy Field before the Patriot Prayer event.

The event adds that all droppings will be cleaned Sunday.

“I just had this image of alt-right people stomping around in the poop,” Tuffington, a 45-year-old artist and designer who owns two Patterdale terriers, told The Guardian. “It seemed like a little bit of civil disobedience where we didn’t have to engage with them face to face.”

Patriot Prayer’s organizer, Joey Gibson, takes issue to his organization being called a white supremacist or racist group.

“Absolutely not,” Gibson says in a video on the group’s Facebook page. “I believe in what’s on the inside,” adding that he doesn’t care about race, sexual orientation or political preference.

“Patriot Prayer is about using the power of love and prayer to fight the corruption both in the government and citizen levels that seek to gain power through division and deception,” the page’s “About” section reads.

However, that hasn’t stopped some leaders from calling the event dangerous, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jackie Speier, both Bay Area-based lawmakers who spoke to KGO about their concerns.

The Sacramento Bee will be sending a reporter to the rally this weekend.

More Videos

Milo Yiannopoulos is headed back to UC Berkeley 1:03

Milo Yiannopoulos is headed back to UC Berkeley

Pause
Oroville Dam: See steel beams being installed on spillway walls (Aug. 22, 2017) 2:39

Oroville Dam: See steel beams being installed on spillway walls (Aug. 22, 2017)

Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 1:59

Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality 2:15

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality

Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston 3:28

Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston

Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands 2:53

Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands

Outside linebacker, guard and cornerback come into play in 49ers preseason 1:34

Outside linebacker, guard and cornerback come into play in 49ers preseason

Here's Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on cruise ship during total eclipse 1:03

Here's Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on cruise ship during total eclipse

Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game 1:03

Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

  • Milo Yiannopoulos is headed back to UC Berkeley

    After appearances by Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter were cancelled earlier this year, these two will be joined by Steve Bannon at a September free speech event on Sproul Plaza.

Milo Yiannopoulos is headed back to UC Berkeley

After appearances by Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter were cancelled earlier this year, these two will be joined by Steve Bannon at a September free speech event on Sproul Plaza.

Video produced by Emily Zentner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Oroville Dam: See steel beams being installed on spillway walls (Aug. 22, 2017)

View More Video