Wild boar kept as pet surrendered to S.F. animal shelter. Now he’s found a home

More Videos 1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status Pause 2:13 S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet 2:02 Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 1:02 10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition 1:12 Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 2:07 Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 0:51 Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:47 This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet San Francisco residents surrendered a wild boar to Animal Care and Control officials last week - a first for the ACC. The residents apparently found Spirit when he was a baby three months ago near Mount Shasta. They brought him home to keep as a pet, but he kept getting bigger. San Francisco residents surrendered a wild boar to Animal Care and Control officials last week - a first for the ACC. The residents apparently found Spirit when he was a baby three months ago near Mount Shasta. They brought him home to keep as a pet, but he kept getting bigger. Animal Care & Control San Francisco

