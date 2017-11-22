Wild boar kept as pet surrendered to S.F. animal shelter. Now he’s found a home

More Videos

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

Pause
S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet 2:13

S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 2:02

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition 1:02

10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition

Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up 1:12

Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

  • S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet

    San Francisco residents surrendered a wild boar to Animal Care and Control officials last week - a first for the ACC. The residents apparently found Spirit when he was a baby three months ago near Mount Shasta. They brought him home to keep as a pet, but he kept getting bigger.

San Francisco residents surrendered a wild boar to Animal Care and Control officials last week - a first for the ACC. The residents apparently found Spirit when he was a baby three months ago near Mount Shasta. They brought him home to keep as a pet, but he kept getting bigger. Animal Care & Control San Francisco
San Francisco residents surrendered a wild boar to Animal Care and Control officials last week - a first for the ACC. The residents apparently found Spirit when he was a baby three months ago near Mount Shasta. They brought him home to keep as a pet, but he kept getting bigger. Animal Care & Control San Francisco

California

Wild boar kept as pet surrendered to S.F. animal shelter. Now he’s found a home

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 22, 2017 03:30 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Animal shelters take in all sorts of pets – from dogs to cats to rodents to goats.

One animal most don’t expect is a wild boar.

Some San Francisco residents brought just such an animal in to Animal Care & Control San Francisco last week – on a leash and harness, according to SFGate. It was a “definite first” for the shelter.

“The residents apparently found Spirit, a young wild boar, when he was a baby three months ago in an area near Mount Shasta,” the shelter posted on Facebook last Friday. They apparently thought he was orphaned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“They brought him home to keep as a pet, but developed doubts about keeping him as he got bigger.”

Bringing home a wild animal is against state law, and the young boars grow fast.

In California, if you possess or transport wildlife, you face fines up to $10,000, SFGate reports.

Boars also “make terrible pets,” according to the shelter, “and this isn’t how they should be living their best life.”

“Please keep wildlife in the wild,” the shelter pleads in a video.

Spirit, described as a “friendly swine,” has found a home, animal control officials told SFGate this week. He’ll join other rescued animals, including reindeer, at Windswept Ranch in Tehachapi.

“Happy Thanksgiving Spirit! We’re so happy he found a great home!” Animal Care posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

Pause
S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet 2:13

S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 2:02

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition 1:02

10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition

Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up 1:12

Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

  • S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet

    San Francisco residents surrendered a wild boar to Animal Care and Control officials last week - a first for the ACC. The residents apparently found Spirit when he was a baby three months ago near Mount Shasta. They brought him home to keep as a pet, but he kept getting bigger.

S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet

View More Video