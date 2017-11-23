You can get one-way tickets from SFO to Europe for as little as $129 for ‘Purple Friday’

Hoping you can head to Europe or Iceland in the near future?

This Black Friday deal might be for you.

WOW Air, a low-price carrier, is celebrating not Black Friday, but Purple Friday with big deals for fliers.

For as little as $130, you can get a one-way ticket from the San Francisco International Airport to various cities in Europe, according to NBC Bay Area. These cities include London, Amsterdam, Dublin and Brussels, the airline says.

You can also fly to Reykjavik, Iceland, for under $200.

There are some caveats, however: