    A 6-foot great white shark was hooked off a San Clemente pier Wednesday, Nov. 22, and San Clemente Pier Grill & Tackle owner Scott Shipley caught it on video.

California

Great white shark gets hooked off California pier, wiggles free – and it’s on video

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 04:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A great white shark that measured about 6 feet long was caught off of the San Clemente Pier in Southern California this week – and the incident was caught on video.

The big catch brought out a crowd to the pier on Wednesday, according to The Orange County Register.

The owner of San Clemente Pier Grill & Tackle, Scott Shipley, was on scene filming.

“It’s scary to think this great white is sitting there,” he told The Register. “That’s a pretty ferocious animal. At the same time, it was cool to see.”

In the end, the shark wiggled free, snapping the line.

Sharks were also sighted around the pier earlier this year.

In May, 25 sharks were spotted near shore in the area, prompting the lifeguards to clear the waters, according to the Los Angeles Times.

