California

Package delivered through USPS explodes after being sent to Alameda home

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 26, 2017 01:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A package delivered to an Alameda home exploded Friday, triggering an investigation, according to the United States Postal Service.

The package, sent through USPS, was sent to a house on Bay Farm Island, USPS Inspector Jeff Fitch told The Sacramento Bee.

It was delivered in the mid- to late afternoon, and “it did detonate,” Fitch said.

Someone was injured, but law enforcement agencies would not reveal information on who was hurt or the extent of the injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crime is a federal offense and is “very serious,” according to the inspector.

Law enforcement agencies are being “very tight-lipped about information” in the early part of the investigation, he said.

The Alameda Police Department, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department, postal inspectors and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch a great white shark wiggle free after getting hooked off pier

    A 6-foot great white shark was hooked off a San Clemente pier Wednesday, Nov. 22, and San Clemente Pier Grill & Tackle owner Scott Shipley caught it on video.

Watch a great white shark wiggle free after getting hooked off pier

Watch a great white shark wiggle free after getting hooked off pier 0:36

Watch a great white shark wiggle free after getting hooked off pier
How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that 1:26

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that
S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet 2:13

S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet

View More Video