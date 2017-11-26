Package delivered through USPS explodes after being sent to Alameda home

A package delivered to an Alameda home exploded Friday, triggering an investigation, according to the United States Postal Service.
The package, sent through USPS, was sent to a house on Bay Farm Island, USPS Inspector Jeff Fitch told The Sacramento Bee.
It was delivered in the mid- to late afternoon, and “it did detonate,” Fitch said.
Someone was injured, but law enforcement agencies would not reveal information on who was hurt or the extent of the injuries.
The crime is a federal offense and is “very serious,” according to the inspector.
Law enforcement agencies are being “very tight-lipped about information” in the early part of the investigation, he said.
The Alameda Police Department, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department, postal inspectors and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.
