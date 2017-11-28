Second home-delivered package explosion confirmed

There are now two cases where packages delivered to Bay Area homes in the past two months have exploded, according to news reports.
The explosions have triggered an investigation by the United States Postal Service.
One package was sent to a house in Bay Farm Island in Alameda on Sunday, USPS Inspector Jeff Fitch told The Sacramento Bee.
It was delivered in the mid- to late afternoon, and “it did detonate,” Fitch said.
Someone was injured, but law enforcement agencies would not reveal information on who was hurt or the extent of the injuries.
KPIX 5 reported that the explosive device was hand-delivered to a Bay Area police officer’s front door. His wife discovered the bomb and was hurt when it blew up.
The second package, confirmed Monday, exploded in East Palo Alto in October, according to news sources.
Veronica Maldonado’s father Ricardo suffered injuries when a suspicious package exploded on Oct. 19, according to ABC7.
"He fidgeted with it a little bit and when he did so, he held it at a distance and that's when it really exploded," Maldonado told the Bay Area television station.
The East Palo Alto residents said they don’t know why their family was targeted.
The crime is a federal offense, Fitch told The Bee.
