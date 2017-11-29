California family’s Christmas card goes viral, thanks to single sister’s sign

One family’s Christmas card has taken social media by storm.
The Seawright family of Whittier in Southern California took a photo holding celebratory signs that start with the letter “E.”
The parents held a sign reading “Excited,” and two of the daughters held ones that said “Engaged” and “Expecting.” All were paired with their significant others.
The third daughter Emily’s sign? It simply read “Emily” and she stood slightly off to the side on her own in a commentary on singleness during the holidays, USA Today reports.
Emily herself came up with the idea, mother Diane Seawright told ABC. Emily later said she came up with the idea with some help from a past family photo that also went viral.
“We never expected the media frenzy that our daughter has put us in,” Diane Seawright told ABC News. “She just has a great sense of humor. I don’t want people to think we’re this cold family that threw our daughter on the side.”
my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN— Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017
Emily posted the photo to Twitter on Nov. 25, along with this sentence: “My family’s Christmas card this year lmao.”
It has since been retweeted more than 54,000 times and liked 322,126 times.
It has also prompted plenty of responses; here’s a sample:
Comments