Texas mom says teen daughter could be with Snapchat ‘predator’ in California

A teenage girl from East Texas was last seen Saturday – and her family is worried she might have been “manipulated” by a California man through Snapchat.
Heaven Ray Cox, 15, left a “goodbye note” to her mother and father in Orange County, Texas, and told them she would be without a cellphone and possibly heading to California, according to a Facebook post by her mother, Tammy Day Cox, that has since gone viral.
I have an update and it isn't good. After putting pressure on Jhonathon White, he told me what I was after. He knew...Posted by Tammy Day Cox on Tuesday, November 28, 2017
“It’s total shock, total shock,” the girl’s mother said, according to ABC 13. “We did not see it coming. Mainly we don’t have any answers at all. We have no name, no face.”
She was reported missing about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Beaumont Enterprise, and police have listed her as a runaway.
But her mom says she has confirmed that her daughter was talking to a California man on Snapchat.
“The man she has been talking to is a predator, who has apparently been manipulating her for some time, and in her current state of mind, she believes that he is her friend,” Cox said.
Cox says her daughter has bipolar disorder and is “off her meds and is in the manic phase.”
Orange County, Texas, sheriff’s Detective Janois Grizzaffi told the Beaumont Enterprise that investigators are looking into claims about the man and the Snapchat connection. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also on the case, according to Click 2 Houston.
“We need to bring her home, as we believe she is in grave danger,” Cox said in the Facebook post.
“I am asking everyone to share this to their wall, and particularly those who live in California and every state between there and Texas.”
Heaven Ray Cox has brown eyes, blond hair, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 113 pounds. She has a nose piercing on the right side. Sometimes she wears large, round-rimmed, dark-colored glasses.
If you have information, you are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or 833TIPS.com.
