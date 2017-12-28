More Videos

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Pause
Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter 0:13

Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017 2:39

Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28 1:44

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28

Watch hundreds of Hornets don caps and gowns in time-lapse of Sac State commencement 0:18

Watch hundreds of Hornets don caps and gowns in time-lapse of Sac State commencement

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 2:59

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

  • Where do minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018?

    Where do minimum wage workers get paid the most? How California fits in as it moves forward on its path to a $15 minimum wage.

Where do minimum wage workers get paid the most? How California fits in as it moves forward on its path to a $15 minimum wage. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee
Where do minimum wage workers get paid the most? How California fits in as it moves forward on its path to a $15 minimum wage. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

California

California’s minimum wage rises again on Jan. 1. Here’s how much

By Nathaniel Levine

nlevine@sacbee.com

December 28, 2017 06:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

California’s minimum wage will increase another 50 cents per hour on Jan. 1. The new minimum rate for workers at larger businesses – those with 26 or more employees – will be $11 per hour. Smaller firms will have to pay $10.50.

The Monday pay raise is part of the state’s plan to raise the minimum wage for all workers to $15 per hour by 2023.

Minimum wage workers are already making more than that in Emeryville, where the minimum wage is $15.20 – reportedly the highest rate in the country. At least 19 other California cities will have higher rates than the state as 2018 starts, and two Bay Area cities – Sunnyvale and Mountain View – will bump their minimum to $15 on Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sacramento minimum-wage workers at small firms are already making $10.50 an hour because of the city’s minimum wage law, which will increase their wages to $11 on July 1.

With its increase, California is tied with Massachusetts for the third-highest statewide minimum wage in the country, according to data from the Labor Law Center. The highest wage belongs to Washington, D.C., where minimum-wage workers make $13.25. Washington state follows at $11.50.

A full-time minimum-wage worker in California will make $22,880 per year at $11 per hour. The 50-cent increase translates to an extra $1,040 per year.

Researchers at UC Berkeley estimated in 2016 that increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour would affect 5.6 million Californians, raising their average annual income by $3,700. In the Sacramento region, they estimated more than 350,000 workers would be affected by the higher wage.

The next statewide raise will occur on Jan. 1, 2019, unless Gov. Jerry Brown elects to suspend it. Minimum wages will rise $1 for large businesses and 50 cents for small ones.

California first enacted a minimum wage – 16 cents per hour – in 1916. That amount would have the purchasing power of $3.58 in 2017 dollars. The purchasing power of the state’s minimum wage in in 2017 dollars peaked at $11.55 in 1968.

Nathaniel Levine: 916-321-1026, @NathanielLevine

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Pause
Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter 0:13

Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017 2:39

Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28 1:44

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28

Watch hundreds of Hornets don caps and gowns in time-lapse of Sac State commencement 0:18

Watch hundreds of Hornets don caps and gowns in time-lapse of Sac State commencement

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 2:59

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

  • Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

    Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, which will be legal in California starting Jan. 1.

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

View More Video