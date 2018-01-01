Video shows helicopter crew rescuing injured mountain biker in East Bay park

More Videos 1:34 'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time Pause 3:06 Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four 1:52 Watch an injured mountain biker get rescued by helicopter in East Bay 2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion 0:58 Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 1:27 Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27 Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest) 1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch an injured mountain biker get rescued by helicopter in East Bay About 3:34 p.m. on Dec. 30, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department's STARR 1 helicopter was dispatched to help the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District find and rescue a mountain biker who was in Briones Regional Park. About 3:34 p.m. on Dec. 30, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department's STARR 1 helicopter was dispatched to help the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District find and rescue a mountain biker who was in Briones Regional Park. Contra Costa Sheriff's Department

