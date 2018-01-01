Video shows helicopter crew rescuing injured mountain biker in East Bay park

One man’s bike ride in Contra Costa County ended with a helicopter rescue last weekend.
About 3:34 p.m. Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an injured mountain biker on Beacon Ridge Trail in Briones Regional Park in Walnut Creek, the department reported.
Good job by Sheriff's STARR 1 helicopter crew. They rescued an injured mountain biker today in Briones Regional Park. Check out the video here:https://t.co/wVGzH20lLR pic.twitter.com/VjX6F6Abup— Contra Costa Sheriff (@CoCoSheriff) December 31, 2017
The Sheriff’s Department dispatched its STARR 1 helicopter to help the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District find and rescue the man, according to authorities.
The unidentified victim was believed to have suffered broken bones and a head injury, according to SFGate.
Authorities had to hike to a remote trail to rescue him, after which he was loaded onto a stretcher and flown by helicopter to ground rescue vehicles, which took him to a hospital, SFGate and NBC Bay Area reported.
His current condition is unknown.
