These California twins have different birth years. ‘I’ve never had this before,’ doctor says

California twins born minutes apart and in different years A California woman, Maria Esperanza Flores Rios, gave birth to twins born minutes a part in different years. Her son was born two minutes before midnight on Dec. 31, 2017 at the Delano Regional Medical Center, while her daughter was born at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018. A California woman, Maria Esperanza Flores Rios, gave birth to twins born minutes a part in different years. Her son was born two minutes before midnight on Dec. 31, 2017 at the Delano Regional Medical Center, while her daughter was born at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018. KERO

