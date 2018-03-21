Build the wall – between Arizona and California, congresswoman says

An Arizona congresswoman says she’d like to see President Donald Trump’s proposed Mexico border wall take a northward jog to protect her state from California’s “dangerous” sanctuary policies.
“As we look in Arizona, we often look into the dangers of the southern border,” Republican Rep. Martha McSally said Tuesday at a White House discussion, according to The Hill. “But if these dangerous policies continue out of California, we might need to build a wall between California and Arizona as well to keep these dangerous criminals out of our state.”
Sanctuary policies forbid state or local law enforcement authorities from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement. California has passed several state sanctuary laws, while numerous cities in the state, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento, also have passed local versions of the policy.
McSally’s comment about a California-Arizona border wall, delivered with a smile, drew laughter from the room at a White House session on sanctuary policies, reported The Washington Examiner.
Never miss a local story.
“But seriously, they cannot just provide sanctuary for these criminals and think that it’s only impacting California dangerously,” McSally added. “It impacts the rest of us because these criminals will move quickly to other jurisdictions.”
McSally, a U.S. Air Force veteran, won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and has filed to run for the U.S. Senate to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, according to her campaign site.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on March 6 filed suit against California over its sanctuary laws. “Stop protecting lawbreakers and giving all officers more dangerous work to do so that a few politicians can score political points on the backs of officer safety,” Sessions said in a Sacramento appearance the next day.
On Tuesday, the Los Alamitos City Council in Orange County voted 4-1 to exempt the city from California’s sanctuary laws, reported The Orange County Register.
“This council is looking out for the constituents in our city,” said Councilman Warren Kusumoto, who introduced the ordinance. But Councilman Mark Chirco, who voted against it, disagreed. “I cannot see how passing this ordinance would be good for our city,” he said.
The council also voted to direct the city attorney to write a brief supporting the Trump administration’s suit against California over sanctuary laws, according to the publication.
Comments