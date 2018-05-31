Don't have time to go to the DMV? Now you can go on a Saturday

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is offering a new option for people who just don't have time to get there Monday through Friday — it'll now offer Saturday hours.

The additional hours, which are available at 40 of the agency's 172 field offices, will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and they will go into effect in mid-June.

Jessica Gonzalez, the assistant deputy director of public affairs for the DMV, said the agency offered Saturday hours in January 2018, when California unveiled the REAL ID driver's license, but discontinued them in April because not a lot of people were taking advantage of it.

Gonzalez said in an email that the DMV has begun offering the services again "to ease wait times and offer customers another option to visit a field office."

The field offices that are part of the program include ones in Sacramento, Fresno, San Luis Obispo, Modesto and Bakersfield. A full list can be found at www.dmv.ca.gov.

Gonzalez said the agency chose those offices based on factors that include current wait times, proximity to other offices that offer Saturday hours, the volume of workloads and "sufficient office and parking lot accommodations."

Saturday hours will be offered June 16 and June 23, before moving to the first and third Saturday of each month beginning July 7. The only service that won't be provided Saturdays is behind-the-wheel driving exams.