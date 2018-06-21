‘We make kids disappear.’ Activists vandalize California billboard to blast ICE

Activists scaled a California freeway billboard at daybreak Thursday to deliver a message blasting the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement agency over the detention of children at the border.

“We make kids disappear — ICE,” reads the altered billboard, originally an ad for a junk-removal service with the slogan “We make junk disappear,” in a video released on Instagram by the activist group InDecline.

The Emeryville, California, billboard lies along a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 80 leading to the Bay Bridge into San Francisco.

"We've been doing this for about 17 years," an InDecline activist who declined to be named told KTVU. "This is how we get out the message."

Billboard owner ClearChannel told the station that it’s aware of the vandalism and working to repair, replace or remove it by the end of the day.

"That's a really tall billboard," Selena Lively of Oakland told KGO. "I would be scared of it up there, scared of heights, but I mean it takes courage to do what they did. So, I applaud them for it."

"They need to do every billboard that has that particular message," Chere Beasley told the station. "I mean, it's kinda messed up, yes. But it needs to be known!"

Formed in 2001, InDecline is best known for creating naked statues of Donald Trump that appeared in cities across the United States in August 2016, reported NBC News.

Trump on Wednesday signed an order stopping the practice that resulted in the separation of more than 2,300 children from their families. The Trump administration’s so-called zero-tolerance policy will remain in place, but families will be kept together in detention.

Despite Trump’s executive order, a host of unanswered questions remain, including what will happens to the children who were already separated from their parents and where the government will house all the newly detained migrants, with the system already bursting at the seams.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.