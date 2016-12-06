Pot plays starring role in new state campaign addressing DUIs

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised Pause

1:08 5 things you need to know about the California marijuana proposition

1:17 Can marijuana cure this young boy's deadly seizures?

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

0:53 Jerry Brown on climate change: 'I think Washington will come around'

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:37 President Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time