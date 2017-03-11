Want to know where your marijuana was grown? Yolo County experiments with field-to-storefront tracking system

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself' Pause

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:28 Hero, stabbing victim Spencer Stone in court as his assailant pleads guilty

0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower

0:28 Duck goes 'Quackers' over Placer deputy

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:43 Here's an updated look at Carmichael's Milagro Center

2:28 Kevin Johnson is honored for service as mayor

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension