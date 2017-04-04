Sacramento begins accepting applications for commercial marijuana grow rooms

1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot Pause

1:52 Yolo marijuana farmers embrace new 'track-and trace' program

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'

1:28 Quiet to crazy: Here's how that storm will strike this week

0:36 A glance at Alix Tichelman, Folsom prostitute jailed for involuntary manslaughter

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities