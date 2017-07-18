Is one near your home? See the 108 applications to grow commercial pot

More than 100 businesses have applied with the city of Sacramento for permits to grow marijuana crops indoors.
These sites would be used to grow recreational marijuana once it becomes legal in California on Jan. 1. They are much larger than than the indoor grows currently allowed in the city for medical marijuana use.
Under city code, the cultivation sites must be indoors and not visible from the street. They are allowed to grow up to 22,000 square feet of marijuana.
The cultivation businesses are only allowed in areas of the city zoned for industrial, commerical or agricultural uses, and they can’t be within 600 feet of a park or school. No marijuana sales are allowed.
The largest cluster of applications is in the eastern part of the city, between Power Inn Road and South Watt Avenue.
Applications currently on file
