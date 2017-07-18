Is one near your home? See the 108 applications to grow commercial pot

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento Pause 1:50 A singing Calaveras pot farmer and a cannabis opponent engage in a unique debate 0:55 'There's a strong "Refer Madness" component going on up here.' Calaveras Country ponders banning commercial marijuana farms 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 1:18 Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 0:59 Meet Sacramento's new commercial cannabis czar 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 1:42 Lobbyist Amy Jenkins represents cannabis clients 0:57 Sacramento celebrates 4/20 1:17 Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento in you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee

If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento in you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee