California marijuana grow houses account for 75 percent of U.S. indoor plants seized

More Videos 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival Pause 1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 0:58 Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 1:47 Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right' 2:20 New Kings assistant GM Brandon Williams ready to roll 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 0:48 Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 1:29 Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 0:47 Jack Ohman: The next astronomical events in California after eclipse 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee

If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee