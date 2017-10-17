Raids on marijuana grow houses often find Chinese ‘farmers’ inside

More Videos 1:19 'What are we going to do with people who no longer have a home?' Pause 0:23 Watch Sacramento fire crews battle suspicious boat fire 1:34 Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6 3:27 A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:07 Mayor Steinberg fields questions at contentious meeting on homeless shelters 1:35 15 creepy things animals can do 0:44 Views of the Bear Creek Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains 1:24 Digging through the ashes near Coffey Park 1:31 Breathtaking view of fall colors in the Sierra as birds would see them Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee

If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee