Sacramento’s medical marijuana dispensaries can also be the city’s retailers of recreational pot under new rules approved by the City Council. Read the story here.

There are 30 operating dispensaries in the city, and the number to marijuana storefonts was capped at that level by the City Council. Some of the dispensaries are unlikely to meet city requirements. This map shows all of the dispensaries currently in operation:

Source: City of Sacramento @NathanielLevine | nlevine@sacbee.com