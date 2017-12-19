After fierce political battle, Calaveras votes against banning commercial pot cultivation

Calaveras County supervisors voted Tuesday night to continue to allow commercial marijuana cultivation, capping nearly two years of political turmoil that has divided the Sierra foothills county of 44,000 people.

The board voted 3-2 against banning cultivation. Opponents and supporters filled the chambers while an an overflow crowd watched on a monitor in an adjacent room. The board, which had convened early in the morning, continued to discuss new regulatory plans into the evening.

The current Board of Supervisors has been far more critical of the cannabis industry than the board seated this past year. In February 2016, the board had called for the county attorney to write an ordinance that would regulate cannabis farming that had been taking place illegally for years.

The county’s economy, long-suffering, had been hurt by the massive Butte Fire in 2015, and supervisors argued that if the country embraced the cannabis industry and allowed commercial cultivation, it would provide jobs and tax revenue.

At the time, the supervisors plan, along with cheap land prices due to the fire, created a huge interest in pot farms. The county received 900 applications for cultivation, three times as much as expected. Many people invested in pot farms, and the county collected millions of dollars in fees from marijuana growers.

However, other residents complained that the county’s cannabis business experiment had brought in unwanted outsiders, rogue growers and environmental degradation, and a newly elected Board of Supervisors had been considering walking back on issued permits.

Supervisors still have to approve a regulatory program. They planned to discuss options into the night Tuesday and possibly vote on one later this week.

