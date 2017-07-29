This modified 747 could soon be California’s biggest weapon in fighting wildfires

FILE - This May 5, 2016, file photo provided by Global Supertanker Services shows a Boeing 747 making a demonstration water drop at Colorado Springs Airport in Colorado Springs, Colo. Federal officials have given a giant airtanker capable of carrying 19,200 gallons (72,700 liters) approval to fight wildfires in the U.S., but a lack of contracts currently limits the aircraft to California and one county in Colorado. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Interagency Airtanker Board issued the approval on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Hiroshi Ando AP