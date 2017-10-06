Smoke can be seen over Sacramento as the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency burn 55 acres of brush Friday in Rio Linda.
Smoke can be seen over Sacramento as the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency burn 55 acres of brush Friday in Rio Linda. Anthony Sorci asorci@sacbee.com

Fires

Controlled burn blazing in Rio Linda

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

October 06, 2017 12:35 PM

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency are burning 55 acres of brush Friday near the intersection of Rio Linda Boulevard and Crystal Road. Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.

Invasive weeds such as black mustard and yellow thistle have overrun native species, according to Metro Fire Cpt. Chris Vestal.

The burn, which began at 10 a.m. and is expected to go last until 1 p.m., is intended to create space for perennial grasses to flourish and mitigate future wildfires, Vestal said.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052; @BenjyEgel

