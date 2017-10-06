Controlled burn blazing in Rio Linda

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency are burning 55 acres of brush Friday near the intersection of Rio Linda Boulevard and Crystal Road. Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Invasive weeds such as black mustard and yellow thistle have overrun native species, according to Metro Fire Cpt. Chris Vestal.
Smoke you see around the north #SacCounty area are from a controlled burn coordinated by @metrofirepio expect smoke through 1:00 PM https://t.co/lfWRwihS7D— SacramentoOES (@SacramentoOES) October 6, 2017
The burn, which began at 10 a.m. and is expected to go last until 1 p.m., is intended to create space for perennial grasses to flourish and mitigate future wildfires, Vestal said.
