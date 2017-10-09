Josh Ratiani @joshratiani
Josh Ratiani @joshratiani

Fires

Huge fires sweep through Northern California as wind keeps churning

Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 6:49 AM

Wind-whipped fires have swept across Yuba, Sonoma and Butte Counties, burning through thousands of acres with little containment so far.

Mass evacuations are also taking place in Sonoma County, according to the county sheriff’s department, where flames from the Tubbs Fire have inundated Santa Rosa, Larkfield and Forestville. The fire jumped US-101 early Monday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department, and had reached 20,000 acres as of 5:41 a.m.

"It was an inferno like you've never seen before," Marian Williams, who caravanned with neighbors through flames before dawn as one of the wildfires reached the vineyards and ridges at her small Sonoma County town of Kenwood, told The Associated Press.

Butte County’s LaPorte Fire, which began as the Cascade Fire in Yuba County, had scorched 3,000 acres as of 6:19 a.m. Monday. Officials had closed 33 roads as of 6:30 a.m and set up an emergency shelter capable of hosting large animals at the Yuba-Sutter fairgrounds.

Strong northern winds spread the Cherokee Fire in Oroville from 80 to 800 acres in just two hours Sunday night, according to tweets from Cal Fire - Butte County. Evacuation orders have been issued for about five miles of roads surrounding the blaze, which began as a vegetation fire around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said widespread wind gusts between 35 mph and 50 mph were observed in the north San Francisco Bay region and isolated spots hit 70 mph. The winds were expected to subside at midday.

Check back at sacbee.com for more updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch Sacramento Fire battle a stubborn house fire

Watch Sacramento Fire battle a stubborn house fire 0:32

Watch Sacramento Fire battle a stubborn house fire
Watch crews attempt to extinguish the Zamora compost facility fire 0:27

Watch crews attempt to extinguish the Zamora compost facility fire
Fire at Land Park's Funderland 0:42

Fire at Land Park's Funderland

View More Video