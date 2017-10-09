Huge fires sweep through Northern California as wind keeps churning

Wind-whipped fires have swept across Yuba, Sonoma and Butte Counties, burning through thousands of acres with little containment so far.
Mass evacuations are also taking place in Sonoma County, according to the county sheriff’s department, where flames from the Tubbs Fire have inundated Santa Rosa, Larkfield and Forestville. The fire jumped US-101 early Monday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department, and had reached 20,000 acres as of 5:41 a.m.
Wine Country Burning.— Josh Ratiani (@joshratiani) October 9, 2017
.#TubbsFire at 4:07 am this morning. https://t.co/BAPInVcM3D pic.twitter.com/Mgyw1Fb6jO
"It was an inferno like you've never seen before," Marian Williams, who caravanned with neighbors through flames before dawn as one of the wildfires reached the vineyards and ridges at her small Sonoma County town of Kenwood, told The Associated Press.
Butte County’s LaPorte Fire, which began as the Cascade Fire in Yuba County, had scorched 3,000 acres as of 6:19 a.m. Monday. Officials had closed 33 roads as of 6:30 a.m and set up an emergency shelter capable of hosting large animals at the Yuba-Sutter fairgrounds.
#LaPorteFire [Update] Fire 3,000 acres, significant evacuations. Monitor @ButteSheriff for specific evacuation information.— CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) October 9, 2017
Strong northern winds spread the Cherokee Fire in Oroville from 80 to 800 acres in just two hours Sunday night, according to tweets from Cal Fire - Butte County. Evacuation orders have been issued for about five miles of roads surrounding the blaze, which began as a vegetation fire around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The National Weather Service said widespread wind gusts between 35 mph and 50 mph were observed in the north San Francisco Bay region and isolated spots hit 70 mph. The winds were expected to subside at midday.
Check back at sacbee.com for more updates.
Comments