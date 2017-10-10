Live updates: 15 fire dead in Wine Country, Northern California

11:45 a.m. The death toll from Northern California’s wildfires now stands at 15, officials say, with a total of nine confirmed fatalities in Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on its Twitter page that the number of dead had increased from seven to nine. Three others are dead in Mendocino County, two more in Napa and one in Yuba, officials say.

In Sonoma County, more than 200 people have been reported missing, and 45 of those have since been located, officials said.

The fires have burned 115,000 acres statewide and destroyed at least 2,000 homes and businesses, Cal Fire Ken Pimlott said Tuesday.

More than 4,000 emergency workers have been deployed to help battle the fires, including a massive effort at McClellan Air Park, where a record 45 missions were flown Monday that dumped 266,000 acres of retardant on the blazes.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the state’s emergency operations center at Mather Air Park Tuesday and announced that President Trump had approved the state’s request for federal assistance in the counties of Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Sonoma, and Yuba..

11:25 a.m. The White House has approved Gov. Jerry Brown’s request for federal assistance in recovering from the devastating Northern California wildfires.

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency has responded promptly to assist California in fighting these terrible fires,” Brown said in a statement. “I appreciate the fast response from the president.”

Emergency officials plan a briefing in Sacramento at 11:30 a.m. that will be livestreamed here: www.facebook.com/CaliforniaOES.

10:45 a.m. Mendocino County Sheriff Thomas Allman confirmed Tuesday that three people have died in the Redwood complex of fires that has burned 21,000 acres and destroyed 50 homes.

Allman did not release the identities but said at a press conference in Ukiah that two bodies have been recovered and officials were working to recover a third.

“We have two confirmed dead, I think it’s fair to say we have a third confirmed death,” Allman said in a press conference that was livestreamed by the Mendocino Voice and posted to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Officials say the total of dead confirmed so far in the wildfires that hit Northern California early Monday is at 13.

Allman said he had no estimate of how many people in the area have been reported missing. “There’s unknowns out there because of the people who have not checked in with their relatives,” he said, adding that fierce winds helped spread the blaze.

“The winds were so strong that embers were going three quarters of a mile,” the sheriff said, adding that dozens of people suffered burns in the blaze.

“We had four major burn victims and over two dozen other burn victims that were taken to Ukiah Valley and Willits hospitals,” he said.

Allman also confirmed that officials had arrested a suspected looter Monday who was found inside an unburned home.

Allman said damage to cell towers and fiber-optic phone and computer lines has left officials using amateur ham radio operators to communicate with area hospitals. He added that he does not expect additional evacuations and said officials have had a “massive” rescue effort underway to rescue large animals from rural areas. Photos of the livestock and other animals will be posted on Facebook later Tuesday, he said.

10:19 a.m. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District warned area residents Tuesday to restrict their outdoor activities Tuesday and Wednesday because of smoke flowing into the region from the various Northern California wildfires.

District officials warned that even healthy people can be adversely affected by smoke and said children, the elderly and anyone with respiratory or heart conditions “should be particularly careful to avoid exposure.”

The air quality index for Tuesday is expected to reach 184 and 153 on Wednesday, both of which are unhealthy, according to the district.

Current air conditions are available at www.SpareTheAir.com/wildfire.cfm.

9:30 a.m.: Napa County Sheriff John Robertson confirmed the deaths Tuesday of an elderly couple in the Silverado neighborhood and said the ability to locate people reported missing is being hampered by damage to power and phone lines.

“The inability for us to communicate through social media and things like that, it’s really restricted our ability to communicate with the public,” the sheriff said at a morning press conference with Napa area officials.

Robertson confirmed the deaths of an elderly couple, Charles Rippey, 100, and his wife, Sara, 99, who were unable to escape the flames as they swept into the Silverado neighborhood were they lived. To date, officials say 13 people have died in the north state fires, including a Yuba County woman who was killed just after midnight Monday when she drove her car off a road amid smoky conditions while trying to flee the fire north of Loma Rica.

9:20 a.m. U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said he had spoken with FEMA Director Brock Long Monday night to seek federal aid for California and that “we expect them to be moving quickly.”

“The entire California delegation will be pushing to get this response and these funds as soon as possible,” Thompson said.

9:15 a.m. Tuesday: Officials in fire-ravaged areas have ordered curfews to reduce the likelihood of looting and at least one neighborhood has advised residents to boil water before drinking it.

The Sonoma County sheriff has closed access to all fire zones in the county and warned that the order will be :”strictly enforced.”

In Santa Rosa, officials issued a boil water notice to residents of the Fountaingrove area out of “an abundance of caution,” the city said.

More Videos 2:07 Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California Pause 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:51 'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:34 See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 1:24 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:30 Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:22 Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California. Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California. AP

8 a.m. Tuesday: More than 150 people are now reported missing in Sonoma County after four fires blazed through a combined 34,500 acres of towns and vineyards, including the 175,000-person city of Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday morning that the number of people reported missing in the blazes continues to grow, but officials cautioned that many of those likely will be found safe once the confusion from fire evacuations eases.

“We have received about 150 missing persons reports,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on its Facebook page. “We are confident that many of these people will be found safe and reunited with loved ones, but unfortunately we are preparing for further fatalities.”

The county had 24 evacuation centers open that housed 4,991 residents Monday night. Cell service and other communications remain down in certain areas, which may have kept people from getting in contact with their loved ones, and the fire continued to knock out utilities. Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said power lines had gone down on Highway 12 between Glen Ellen and Kenwood, forcing the closure of the roadway.

Seven of the 11 people found dead in the 16 Northern California wildfires since Sunday night were in Sonoma County. Those fires plus one in Orange County have burned more than 115,000 acres, left at least 100 people injured and destroyed an estimated 1,500 homes and businesses.

Of the four other deceased, two were found in Napa County, one in Yuba County and one in Mendocino County, according to Cal Fire and coroner’s reports.

Cal Fire assistant deputy director Daniel Berlant said more dead people were expected to be found as firefighters gain access to torched houses.

“It’s very likely the death toll on these fires will increase just based on the sheer number of homes burned and how quickly they destroyed them,” Berlant said.

The fires are expected to slow on Tuesday, as wind speeds have dropped from 50-60 miles per hour throughout Northern California on Monday to the single digits. But Berlant said Cal Fire had been warned of mild to moderate increases later in the week.

Wine Country fires Red areas on this map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Yellow areas have burned in the past 24 hours. Source: NASA The Sacramento Bee

As of Tuesday morning, here is an update on the biggest fires in Northern California, as reported by Cal Fire:

▪ Tubbs Fire (Napa, Sonoma counties): 27,000 acres.

▪ Atlas Fire (Napa County): 25,000 acres.

▪ Redwood Complex (Mendocino County, includes Redwood Fire and Potter Fire) ): 21,000 acres.

▪ Cascade Fire (Yuba County): 11,500 acres, 15 percent contained.

▪ Cherokee Fire (Butte County): 7,500 acres, 40 percent contained.

▪ Nuns Fire (Sonoma County): 5,000 acres.

▪ LaPorte Fire (Butte County): 3,500 acres, 10 percent contained.

▪ Sulphur Fire (Lake County): 2,500 acres, 10 percent contained.

▪ 37 Fire (Sonoma County): 2,000 acres, 40 percent contained.

▪ Patrick Fire (Napa County): 1,000 acres.

In Sonoma County, The Fountaingrove Inn, Journey’s Edge Mobile Home Park, the historic Stornetta Dairy and a 250-room Hilton hotel were lost to the fires, as were several wineries and area restaurants. Hidden Valley Satellite School was burned to the ground, and some Cardinal Newman High School and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts classrooms were destroyed as well.

Most of the buildings at URJ Camp Newman, a Jewish sleepaway camp 15 miles northwest of Santa Rosa, have been destroyed, according to a Facebook post. Members of Congregation B’nai Israel, whose Rabbi Mona Alfi has worked at Camp Newman for several summers, will gather in their sukkah at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss any new details and rebuilding efforts.

Two Sonoma County hospitals and a home for the developmentally disabled were evacuated in the fires, the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported.

More Videos 2:07 Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California Pause 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:51 'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:34 See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 1:24 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:30 Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:22 Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space Satellite imagery shows the numerous fires burning across Northern California on Monday, Oct. 9 – including the Tubbs, Redwood, Cherokee and La Porte fires. See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space Satellite imagery shows the numerous fires burning across Northern California on Monday, Oct. 9 – including the Tubbs, Redwood, Cherokee and La Porte fires. Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052; @BenjyEgel