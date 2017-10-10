More Videos

    A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California.

Fires

Northern California fire fatalities at 13: Includes elderly couple in Napa, woman evacuating in Yuba.

By Tony Bizjak

tbizjak@sacbee.com

October 10, 2017 9:43 AM

At least 13 people died as massive wildfires swept through Northern California on Sunday night and Monday, with expectations that the toll will rise.

More than 150 people have been reported missing as of Tuesday morning, although fire officials said that number will drop as friends and relatives begin reconnecting.

At least seven people have been listed as dead in the Tubbs fire that ripped through Santa Rosa and destroyed entire housing tracts. Two are reported dead in Napa, another in Yuba County and three in Mendocino County in the Redwood Valley Fire.

In Sonoma County, where seven people are reported dead and more than 100 people are reported missing, county spokeswoman Hannah Euser said officials are encouraging people who believe loved ones are looking for them to mark themselves as safe on the safeandwell.org website.

Listed among the missing is Christina Hanson, 27, of Santa Rosa, who is wheelchair-bound with spina bifida and lived in a cottage on her dad’s property in the hills near Santa Rosa. The family is asking for help in finding her.

Cousin Frank Vinculado said Hanson called relatives at 1:30 a.m. Monday saying the fire was approaching. That was the last time they heard from her. Her cell phone no longer responds.

Her father, who lived in the main house on the property, is in the hospital with third-degree burns. A neighbor found him near the property during the fire. Family members said he may have been on his way to get her when he ran into trouble.

“We think her dad went down to get her and they got separated,” Vinculado said.

Here are early reports of those killed in the fires:

▪ A 100-year-old man and his 99-year-old wife, Charles and Sara Rippey, were reported dead in their Napa area home near the Silverado Country Club on Monday, according to a KTVU television report. The couple’s nanny had called their son, according to news reports, saying the house was on fire. She was unable to get them out.

▪ Yuba County spokesman Russ Brown told The Bee Tuesday that a woman was killed just after midnight Monday when she drove her car off a road amid smoky conditions while trying to flee the fire north of Loma Rica. “It was on a private road that connected to Lone Tree Road,” Brown said. “Several vehicles were leaving the area. In the smoke, this vehicle went off the road, and the person was pretty much trapped.”

The Appeal Democrat newspaper reported several people attempted to rescue her, but her car caught on fire. County officials had not released the woman’s identity as of Tuesday morning.

Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak

