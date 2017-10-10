Here are businesses damaged in the Wine Country fires

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, wildfires had damaged or destroyed at least 23 commercial business in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Signorello Estate (4500 Silverado Trail, Napa): Destroyed. The winery and its vines, first planted in 1980, produced less than 6,000 cases per year.

Hilton Sonoma Wine Country (3555 Round Barn Blvd., Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The 250-room hotel featured 18,000 square feet of indoor or outdoor venue space.

Fountaingrove Inn & Round Barn (101 Fountaingrove Parkway., Santa Rosa): “Unable to conduct business in any capacity,” according to general manager Justin Hayman. The boutique hotel’s wood-and-stone exterior was home to 124 rooms and suites.

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars (6150 Silverado Trail, Napa): The fire’s impact on the winery was described as “minimal” on Stag’s Leap’s Facebook page. Stag’s Leap’s Cabernet Sauvignon won the 1976 Judgment of Paris, portrayed in the 2008 movie “Bottle Shock.”

William Hill Estate Winery (1761 Atlas Peak Road, Napa): Entrance sign and surrounding area burned, all other infrastructure unharmed. The 41-year-old winery sits at the foot of Atlas Peak.

Paradise Ridge Winery (4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. Pictures on the winery’s Facebook page showed charred wood and rubble where buildings previously stood.

Stornetta Dairy (4310 Fremont Drive, Sonoma): Several buildings burned down. The 101-year-old business changed its named to Clover Sonoma earlier this year.

Nicholson Ranch (4200 Napa Road, Sonoma): Some fire damage but all wine remains secure, a post on the winery’s Facebook page said. Nicholson Ranch produces 5,000 to 6,000 cases of pinot noir, chardonnay, syrah and merlot per year.

Sweet T’s Restaurant & Bar (2097 Stagecoach Road #100, Santa Rosa): Destroyed, per The Press-Democrat. The soul food eatery served barbecue plates and entrees such as shrimp gumbo and fried catfish.

Darioush (4240 Silverado Trail, Napa): Some damage to the vineyards and surrounding landscape, though the winery remains intact, according to The Mercury News.

Willi’s Wine Bar (4404 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa): Closed until future notice, according to its Facebook page, and multiple media outlets have reported it burned to the ground. A San Francisco Chronicle Bay Area Top 100 Restaurant for four consecutive years, the wine bar’s ownership group holds five other eateries in Santa Rosa or Healdsburg.

White Rock Vineyards (1115 Loma Vista Drive, Napa): Winery destroyed, state of vineyard is undetermined. The winery has been owned by the Vandendriessche family since 1870.

Journey’s End Mobile Home Park (3575 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa): At least 100 of the senior park’s 160 manufactured homes burned to varying degrees.

Oakmont of Villa Capri (1397 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. Residents and staff were settled to a senior care facility in Albany.

Cricklewood Restaurant (4618 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The 42-year-old steakhouse’s owners said they were “shell shocked, heartbroken and beyond (s)ad” in a Facebook post Monday evening.

Kmart (3771 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa): Masonry walls and horizontal roof supports are all that remains. The 114,000-square foot building was completely engulfed in flames on Sunday night.

McDonald’s (879 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa), Applebee’s (885 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa) and Arby’s (919 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa): The three neighboring chain restaurants were all destroyed in the fire, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Trader Joe’s (3225 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa and 3654 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa): Both grocery stores sustained fire damage and will remain closed for the time being, according to a media release.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (Santa Rosa): Classrooms and east end of the complex are destroyed, but main building has minimal damage. All performances are canceled through Sunday.

URJ Camp Newman (4088 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa): Majority of buildings have been destroyed. The Jewish sleepaway camp celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this year.

The following Santa Rosa businesses were evacuated, but did not sustain fire damage: