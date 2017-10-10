Death toll rises in devastating Sonoma County fire

Sonoma County authorities said Tuesday night that 11 people now have been confirmed dead in the Tubbs fire that destroyed large swaths of Santa Rosa and surrounding areas on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, the death toll stood at nine in the Tubbs Fire.

The latest figures bring the total confirmed deaths in the Northern California fires this week to 17.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported the locations of the bodies found after the Tubbs fire roared through the Santa Rosa area but did not disclose the names of the dead.

In Santa Rosa, bodies were recovered on Coffey Lane, Crystal Court, Mountain Home Ranch Road and Hemlock Street. Two bodies were found at a Sundown Trail address.

In Larkfield, north of Santa Rosa, two bodies were found on Angela Drive and two were recovered from Mark West Springs Road. Another body was located on Wikiup Bridge Lane, the Sheriff’s Office said.