Death toll rises in devastating Sonoma County fire

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land

A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land

See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space

See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

    Hundreds of firefighters are battling Northern California wildfires that have killed at least 13 people. The fires are among the deadliest in California history and are still burning completely uncontained.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling Northern California wildfires that have killed at least 13 people. The fires are among the deadliest in California history and are still burning completely uncontained. Photos from Sacramento Bee, Press Democrat, CHP and AP Video produced by David Caraccio
Hundreds of firefighters are battling Northern California wildfires that have killed at least 13 people. The fires are among the deadliest in California history and are still burning completely uncontained. Photos from Sacramento Bee, Press Democrat, CHP and AP Video produced by David Caraccio

Fires

Death toll rises in devastating Sonoma County fire

By Hudson Sangree

hsangree@sacbee.com

October 10, 2017 7:40 PM

Sonoma County authorities said Tuesday night that 11 people now have been confirmed dead in the Tubbs fire that destroyed large swaths of Santa Rosa and surrounding areas on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, the death toll stood at nine in the Tubbs Fire.

The latest figures bring the total confirmed deaths in the Northern California fires this week to 17.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported the locations of the bodies found after the Tubbs fire roared through the Santa Rosa area but did not disclose the names of the dead.

In Santa Rosa, bodies were recovered on Coffey Lane, Crystal Court, Mountain Home Ranch Road and Hemlock Street. Two bodies were found at a Sundown Trail address.

In Larkfield, north of Santa Rosa, two bodies were found on Angela Drive and two were recovered from Mark West Springs Road. Another body was located on Wikiup Bridge Lane, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hudson Sangree: 916-321-1191, @hudson_sangree

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood 1:07

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land 1:20

A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land

See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space 0:39

See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:24

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:51

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

    Rubble and ashes are almost all that remain on this street in Santa Rosa, Oct. 10, 2017. Residents of the Fountaingrove neighborhood had little warning in the fast moving fire.

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

