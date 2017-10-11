Live updates on Wine Country fires: Expanding Atlas Fire in Napa has burned 125 homes

Here’s the latest news on the Northern California fires.

More than 3,500 structures destroyed by wildfires so far

9:40 a.m.

CalFire says it is battling 22 large fires that have burned 170,000 acres since Sunday, and now estimates the blazes have destroyed more then 3,500 homes and businesses.

So far, 17 people have been reported killed in the blazes, including 11 in the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County, making that blaze the sixth deadliest in state history, CalFire said Wednesday.

Increasing winds a concern

9:05 a.m.

The National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning, used to caution people of critical fire risk due to atmospheric conditions, will kick in around the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valley at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will be in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday.

The warning extends from south of San Jose up through Redding and includes Sonoma and Napa Counties, though it will begin at 11 p.m. in the Northern Sierra foothills, East Bay hills and Mt. Diablo range.

Wildfires are spreading lots of smoke, limit outdoor activity if possible. A change to northerly winds today will act to shift smoke. #cawx pic.twitter.com/kXL5nl7GMd — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 11, 2017

Winds from the northeast are expected to hover betwee 20 mph to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph to 40 miles mph. They’ll continue blowing into Friday and the weekend, said Eric Kurth, weather service meteorologist.

“There are going to be more northern winds later this week, so we could have enhanced fire danger beyond this period,” Kurth said. “We’re not out of the danger yet after this Red Flag Warning ceases.”

Atlas Fire grows

8:40 a.m.

The Atlas Fire that has burned in Napa since Monday night nearly doubled in size overnight to 42,349 acres by Wednesday morning, and had destroyed 125 homes in its path, Cal Fire said.

About 5,000 more homes were threatened, forcing evacuations for nearby areas, including residences along Silverado Trail and Coombsville Road. The fire was just 3 percent contained.

Gary Rose, who has lived in the Silverado Springs neighborhood for about 20 years, said he woke up when a neighbor pounded on his door at 11:15 p.m. Sunday to warn him of the fire.

“The wind was so strong,” he said. “It was like an inferno.”

Rose, 65, packed his things and immediately drove to his friends’ homes to warn them of the blaze, he said. Some of them have lost their houses to the fire, he said.

Riding a bicycle on Westgate Drive off of Atlas Peak Road on Wednesday morning, he looked on at a row of houses charred by the fire. His home was still standing as of Tuesday, he said.

“It's just devastating.”

On Tuesday night Solano County issued mandatory evacuation orders as the Atlas Fire crossed the county line from Napa.

More Videos 0:12 This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing Pause 1:07 Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood 2:07 Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today 0:39 See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 1:20 A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land 1:03 Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies responding to the Northern California wildfires shot this quick footage showing how dangerous conditions are for emergency crews working in the area. This particular stretch of road was in the Franz Valley Road area at the onset of the Tubbs Fire as it flared up in Sonoma County. This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies responding to the Northern California wildfires shot this quick footage showing how dangerous conditions are for emergency crews working in the area. This particular stretch of road was in the Franz Valley Road area at the onset of the Tubbs Fire as it flared up in Sonoma County. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Firefighters are battling 22 wildfires in the state that have burned nearly 170,000 acres. As of Wednesday morning, here is an update on the biggest fires in Northern California, as reported by Cal Fire:

▪ Tubbs Fire (Napa, Sonoma counties): 28,000 acres.

▪ Pocket Fire (Sonoma County): 1,800 acres.

According to Cal Fire, both fires remain active. Firefighters are working in areas with downed powerlines, hazardous conditions and drought-stricken trees. Increased onshore flow brought minor relief with slightly cooler weather, although there was an increase in fire activity due to light winds in the afternoon hours. Red Flag conditions are expected to continue through early Thursday, Cal reports.

▪ Atlas Fire (Napa, Sonoma, Solano counties): 42,349 acres, 3 percent contained.

The fire has destroyed 125 homes and threatens 5,000 structures. It has prompted several mandatory evacuations, including all of Glen Ellen in Sonoma County Silverado Country Club in Napa County and the Upper and Lower Green Valley in Sonoma County, Cal Fire reports.

▪ Redwood Complex (Mendocino County, includes Redwood Fire and Potter Fire): 29,500 acres, 5 percent contained.

▪ Cascade Fire (Yuba County): 12,349 acres, 20 percent contained.

▪ Cherokee Fire (Butte County): 8,360 acres, 45 percent contained.

▪ Partrick Fire (Napa County): 9,523 acres, 2 percent contained.

▪ Nuns Fire (Sonoma County): 7,626 acres, 2 percent contained.

▪ LaPorte Fire (Butte County): 3,700 acres, 15 percent contained.

▪ Sulphur Fire (Lake County): 2,500 acres, 40 percent contained.

▪ 37 Fire (Sonoma County): 1,650 acres, 65 percent contained.

▪ Lobo Fire (Nevada County): 857 acres, 30 percent contained.

Here is a map of all the active fires in the state. (If you have trouble loading the map on your mobile device, click here.)