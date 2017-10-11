More woes in wine country firefight: Flames spreading in hills above Geyserville

The Pocket Fire in the hills outside Geyserville flared up overnight Tuesday, threatening more than 16,000 structures in the picturesque wine country town and adding to the north state’s fire woes.

Rings of flames could be seen Wednesday morning in the grassy, oak- and redwood-studded hills as worried residents watched from town and waited to see if they would have to flee their homes.

Maria Tatman stood outside Geyserville Elementary Wednesday morning watching the smoke and fire a couple of miles away from the school, which is closed because of the fire situation. Tatman said she was nervous “because of how fast it spread in Santa Rosa.”

“It could jump from tree to tree,” Tatman said as a steady wind blew through town and increased the danger of the flames spreading.

Helicopter drops water on Pocket Fire as it approaches homes in the Vineyard Development in Sonoma County outside of Geyserville on Wednesday October 11, 2017. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Throughout Northern California, firefighters are bracing for more heavy winds that could complicate the fight they have been waging since a series of huge blazes erupted during high winds that swept through the area on Sunday night.

Portions of Santa Rosa were devastated, and residents of Geyserville, about 22 miles north on Highway 101, are concerned that the Pocket Fire could merge with the Tubbs Fire, which has already burned 28,000 acres, killed 11 Sonoma County residents and destroyed 571 structures.

The Pocket Fire, which erupted Monday morning, has burned only about 1,800 acres so far, but concerns about its potential for spreading has shut down roadways in the area and placed downtown Geyserville under an evacuation warning.

Bobbi Chamberlain said she got a call Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. telling her to evacuate her home, and that a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy began knocking on her door a short time later.

Chamberlain loaded up her camper – “We grabbed what we could and took off,” she said – and is even more nervous now because of the devastation the fires have caused so far.

“A lot of people have lost their homes,” Chamberlain said.

Air tankers had been attacking the fire Tuesday, but had not yet shown up at about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. CalFire says it has 647 firefighters battling the blaze in the hills that line the Russian River as it cuts through the heart of wine country.