Roundup of California fires: Details, maps, other information

This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies responding to the Northern California wildfires shot this quick footage showing how dangerous conditions are for emergency crews working in the area. This particular stretch of road was in the Franz Valley Road area at the onset of the Tubbs Fire as it flared up in Sonoma County. Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies responding to the Northern California wildfires shot this quick footage showing how dangerous conditions are for emergency crews working in the area. This particular stretch of road was in the Franz Valley Road area at the onset of the Tubbs Fire as it flared up in Sonoma County. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

