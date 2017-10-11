Roundup of California fires: Details, maps, other information

Firefighters on Wednesday struggled to gain control of Northern California wildfires that ignited three days ago and have killed at least 18 people and destroyed at least 3,500 homes and businesses.
The fires erupted in size Wednesday in the state’s wine country amid reports of 600 people missing, up from about 200 a day earlier.
Here is a closer look at the major fires.
Tubbs and Pocket fires (Napa and Sonoma counties)
The Tubbs Fire (Central LNU Complex) between Calistoga and Santa Rosa is now 28,000 acres. This complex is comprised of the Tubbs Fire and the Pocket Fire, north of Geyserville, (1,800 acres). By early evening northerly winds are forecast to increase, especially over ridges and upper slopes. A red flag warning is in effect beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday night with gusty north winds and moderate to poor humidity recovery.
Sulphur Fire (Mendocino-Lake Complex)
The Sulphur Fire at Clearlake Oaks in Lake County is now 2,500 acres and 40 percent contained. Mandatory evacuation were lifted for parts of Clearlake. The Redwood Fire has burned 29,500 acres and is 5 percent contained.
Adobe Fire (Sonoma County)
Firefighters are battling an 8,202-acre fire near Kenwood.
Nuns Fire (Sonoma County)
The Nuns Fire, north of Glen Ellen in the Southern LNU Complex, remains at 7,626 acres and 2 percent containment. Additional resources continue to arrive from across the state to assist firefighters with control efforts in the Southern LNU Complex consisting of Atlas, Nuns, Adobe, Norrbom (1,831 acres) and Pressley (473 acres).
Patrick Fire (Napa County)
The Partrick Fire, west of Napa, is now 9,523 acres and 2 percent. Get more information on the blaze here.
37 Fire (Sonoma County)
The 37 Fire, off Highway 27 and Lakeville Highway near Skaggs Island, is now 1,660 acres and 70 percent contained.
Atlas Fire (Napa and Solano Counties)
Atlas Fire, north and west of Napa and Solano counties, is at 42,349 acres and 3 percent contained. Details for this fire that is being whipped up by winds under a red-flag warning can be found here.
McCourtney Fire (Nevada County)
The McCourtney Fire, southwest of Grass Valley, is now 76 acres and 65 percent contained.
Lobo Fire (Nevada County)
The Lobo Fire, near Rough and Ready, is now 857 acres and 30 percent contained. For evacuation information and other details, go to this site.
Cascade Fire (Yuba County)
The Cascade Fire in the Loma Rica area, is now 12,349 acres and 20 percent contained. Firefighters continued to build containment lines overnight. Steep terrain and heavy brush continue to pose a challenge. A predicted red flag warning will see change in wind direction over the fire area.
The death toll from Northern California’s fires increased to 18 with the announcement Wednesday that another victim was found in Yuba County. A second death was reported earlier in the Loma Rica area, 11 have been killed in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County and two in Napa County.
La Porte Fire (Butte County)
The La Porte Fire, off La Porte Road and Oro Bangor Highway, near Bangor, remains 3,700 acres and 15 percent contained. Firefighters continue to reinforce and build containment lines around the fires. The steep, rugged terrain paired with the hot and dry temperatures make firefighting efforts difficult. Ground crews, with air support, continue to actively engage in suppressing spot fires around the perimeter of the incident.
Cherokee Fire (Butte County)
The Cherokee Fire, off Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, in Oroville is now 8,360 acres at 45 percent contained. Cal Fire has information here.
Here is a map of all the fires raging in California. If it doesn’t show up on your mobile device, you’ll find it on this site.
Southern California
In Southern California, cooler weather and moist ocean air helped firefighters gain ground against a wildfire that has scorched more than a dozen square miles.
Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said the blaze was nearly halfway surrounded and full containment was expected by Saturday, but another round of gusty winds and low humidity levels could arrive late Thursday.
