Fermentation tanks still stand next to the burned remains of the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday in Napa. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink.
Fires

Updated: These 30 businesses have burned in the Wine Country wildfires

By Benjy Egel

October 11, 2017 11:45 AM

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, wildfires had damaged or destroyed at least 30 commercial business in Napa and Sonoma counties:

  • Signorello Estate (4500 Silverado Trail, Napa): Destroyed. The winery and its vines, first planted in 1980, produced less than 6,000 cases per year.
  • Hilton Sonoma Wine Country (3555 Round Barn Blvd., Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The 250-room hotel featured 18,000 square feet of indoor or outdoor venue space.
  • Fountaingrove Inn & Round Barn (101 Fountaingrove Parkway., Santa Rosa): “Unable to conduct business in any capacity,” according to general manager Justin Hayman. The boutique hotel’s wood-and-stone exterior was home to 124 rooms and suites.
  • Fountaingrove Golf and Athletic Club (1525 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa): Fit House and clubhouse destroyed. The private club’s practice putting greens and remain in “decent” condition, according to a Facebook post.
  • William Hill Estate Winery (1761 Atlas Peak Road, Napa): Entrance sign, surrounding area and some vines burned, all other infrastructure unharmed. The 41-year-old winery sits at the foot of Atlas Peak.
  • Paradise Ridge Winery (4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. Pictures on the winery’s Facebook page showed charred wood and rubble where buildings previously stood.

California Wildfires
Parts of a tree still stand above the remains of the Clover Stornetta dairy Tuesday in Sonoma.
Eric Risberg AP

  • Stornetta Dairy (4310 Fremont Drive, Sonoma): Several historic buildings burned down, none of which were being used for production. The 101-year-old business changed its named to Clover Sonoma earlier this year.
  • Schmidt Firearms (808 Piner Road, Santa Rosa): Serious damage, possible destroyed. Photos have shown the building’s interior engulfed in flames
  • Furniture 2000 (2019 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa): Owner Andy Lahiji told media he watched his store and adjacent buildings burn to the ground.
  • Nicholson Ranch (4200 Napa Road, Sonoma): Some fire damage but all wine remains secure, a post on the winery’s Facebook page said. Nicholson Ranch produces 5,000 to 6,000 cases of pinot noir, chardonnay, syrah and merlot per year.
  • Sweet T’s Restaurant & Bar (2097 Stagecoach Road, No. 100, Santa Rosa): Destroyed, per The Press-Democrat. The soul food eatery served barbecue plates and entrees such as shrimp gumbo and fried catfish.
  • Northtown Animal Hospital (3881 Old Santa Rosa Highway, Santa Rosa): A Facebook post from the veterinary center’s operators said the building was “smo(l)dering.” All animals were reportedly evacuated.
  • Darioush (4240 Silverado Trail, Napa): Some damage to the vineyards and surrounding landscape, though the winery remains intact, according to The Mercury News.
  • Willi’s Wine Bar (4404 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. A San Francisco Chronicle Bay Area Top 100 Restaurant for four consecutive years, the wine bar’s ownership group holds five other eateries in Santa Rosa or Healdsburg.
  • Safari West (3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa): Some property damage, but all fencing intact and animals unhurt. The wildlife sanctuary houses giraffes, zebras, rhinoceroses and other exotic creatures.
  • White Rock Vineyards (1115 Loma Vista Drive, Napa): Winery destroyed, state of vineyard is undetermined. The winery has been owned by the Vandendriessche family since 1870.
  • Journey’s End Mobile Home Park (3575 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa): At least 100 of the senior park’s 160 manufactured homes burned to varying degrees.
  • Nature’s Grove Market (2097 Stagecoach Road, No. 105, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The deli opened earlier this year in the Fountaingrove neighborhood.
  • Oakmont of Villa Capri (1397 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. Residents and staff were resettled to a senior care facility in Albany.
  • Cricklewood Restaurant (4618 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The 42-year-old steakhouse’s owners said they were “shell shocked, heartbroken and beyond (s)ad” in a Facebook post Monday evening.
  • Americas Best Value Inn (866 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa): Reportedly destroyed. The motel is part of Denver-based Red Lion Hotel Corporation.
  • Kmart (3771 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa): Masonry walls and horizontal roof supports are all that remains. The 114,000-square foot building was completely engulfed in flames on Sunday night.
  • McDonald’s (879 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa), Applebee’s (885 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa) and Arby’s (919 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa): The three neighboring chain restaurants were all destroyed in the fire, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
  • Trader Joe’s (3225 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa and 3654 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa): Both grocery stores sustained fire damage and will remain closed for the time being, according to a media release.
  • Markell Inc. (1520 Mark West Springs Blvd., Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The gun and ammunition store supplied police and security forces, according to its Facebook page.
  • Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa): Classrooms and east end of the complex are destroyed, but main building has minimal damage. The All performances are canceled through Sunday.
  • URJ Camp Newman (4088 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa): Majority of buildings have been destroyed. The Jewish sleepaway camp celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this year.

The following businesses were evacuated, but did not sustain fire damage:

California Wildfires (1)
The burned remains of a car sits in the driveway of a home near the Silverado Country Club and Resort on Tuesday in Napa. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sent residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned.
Rich Pedroncelli AP

  • Silverado Resort and Spa (1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa): All reservations are canceled with refunds through Sunday.
  • Charles M. Schultz Museum and Research Center (2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa): The museum will remain closed through the weekend.
  • Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center (401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa): Nearly 130 patients were moved to Kaiser’s San Rafael center.
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital (30 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa): More than 80 patients were evacuated.

  • Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

    Rubble and ashes are almost all that remain on this street in Santa Rosa, Oct. 10, 2017. Residents of the Fountaingrove neighborhood had little warning in the fast moving fire.

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

Rubble and ashes are almost all that remain on this street in Santa Rosa, Oct. 10, 2017. Residents of the Fountaingrove neighborhood had little warning in the fast moving fire.

Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Sacramento Bee

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052; @BenjyEgel

