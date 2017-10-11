Updated: These 30 businesses have burned in the Wine Country wildfires

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, wildfires had damaged or destroyed at least 30 commercial business in Napa and Sonoma counties:
- Signorello Estate (4500 Silverado Trail, Napa): Destroyed. The winery and its vines, first planted in 1980, produced less than 6,000 cases per year.
- Hilton Sonoma Wine Country (3555 Round Barn Blvd., Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The 250-room hotel featured 18,000 square feet of indoor or outdoor venue space.
- Fountaingrove Inn & Round Barn (101 Fountaingrove Parkway., Santa Rosa): “Unable to conduct business in any capacity,” according to general manager Justin Hayman. The boutique hotel’s wood-and-stone exterior was home to 124 rooms and suites.
- Fountaingrove Golf and Athletic Club (1525 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa): Fit House and clubhouse destroyed. The private club’s practice putting greens and remain in “decent” condition, according to a Facebook post.
- William Hill Estate Winery (1761 Atlas Peak Road, Napa): Entrance sign, surrounding area and some vines burned, all other infrastructure unharmed. The 41-year-old winery sits at the foot of Atlas Peak.
- Paradise Ridge Winery (4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. Pictures on the winery’s Facebook page showed charred wood and rubble where buildings previously stood.
- Stornetta Dairy (4310 Fremont Drive, Sonoma): Several historic buildings burned down, none of which were being used for production. The 101-year-old business changed its named to Clover Sonoma earlier this year.
- Schmidt Firearms (808 Piner Road, Santa Rosa): Serious damage, possible destroyed. Photos have shown the building’s interior engulfed in flames
- Furniture 2000 (2019 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa): Owner Andy Lahiji told media he watched his store and adjacent buildings burn to the ground.
- Nicholson Ranch (4200 Napa Road, Sonoma): Some fire damage but all wine remains secure, a post on the winery’s Facebook page said. Nicholson Ranch produces 5,000 to 6,000 cases of pinot noir, chardonnay, syrah and merlot per year.
- Sweet T’s Restaurant & Bar (2097 Stagecoach Road, No. 100, Santa Rosa): Destroyed, per The Press-Democrat. The soul food eatery served barbecue plates and entrees such as shrimp gumbo and fried catfish.
- Northtown Animal Hospital (3881 Old Santa Rosa Highway, Santa Rosa): A Facebook post from the veterinary center’s operators said the building was “smo(l)dering.” All animals were reportedly evacuated.
- Darioush (4240 Silverado Trail, Napa): Some damage to the vineyards and surrounding landscape, though the winery remains intact, according to The Mercury News.
- Willi’s Wine Bar (4404 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. A San Francisco Chronicle Bay Area Top 100 Restaurant for four consecutive years, the wine bar’s ownership group holds five other eateries in Santa Rosa or Healdsburg.
- Safari West (3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa): Some property damage, but all fencing intact and animals unhurt. The wildlife sanctuary houses giraffes, zebras, rhinoceroses and other exotic creatures.
- White Rock Vineyards (1115 Loma Vista Drive, Napa): Winery destroyed, state of vineyard is undetermined. The winery has been owned by the Vandendriessche family since 1870.
- Journey’s End Mobile Home Park (3575 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa): At least 100 of the senior park’s 160 manufactured homes burned to varying degrees.
- Nature’s Grove Market (2097 Stagecoach Road, No. 105, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The deli opened earlier this year in the Fountaingrove neighborhood.
- Oakmont of Villa Capri (1397 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. Residents and staff were resettled to a senior care facility in Albany.
- Cricklewood Restaurant (4618 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The 42-year-old steakhouse’s owners said they were “shell shocked, heartbroken and beyond (s)ad” in a Facebook post Monday evening.
- Americas Best Value Inn (866 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa): Reportedly destroyed. The motel is part of Denver-based Red Lion Hotel Corporation.
- Kmart (3771 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa): Masonry walls and horizontal roof supports are all that remains. The 114,000-square foot building was completely engulfed in flames on Sunday night.
- McDonald’s (879 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa), Applebee’s (885 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa) and Arby’s (919 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa): The three neighboring chain restaurants were all destroyed in the fire, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
- Trader Joe’s (3225 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa and 3654 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa): Both grocery stores sustained fire damage and will remain closed for the time being, according to a media release.
- Markell Inc. (1520 Mark West Springs Blvd., Santa Rosa): Destroyed. The gun and ammunition store supplied police and security forces, according to its Facebook page.
- Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa): Classrooms and east end of the complex are destroyed, but main building has minimal damage. The All performances are canceled through Sunday.
- URJ Camp Newman (4088 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa): Majority of buildings have been destroyed. The Jewish sleepaway camp celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this year.
The following businesses were evacuated, but did not sustain fire damage:
- Silverado Resort and Spa (1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa): All reservations are canceled with refunds through Sunday.
- Charles M. Schultz Museum and Research Center (2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa): The museum will remain closed through the weekend.
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center (401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa): Nearly 130 patients were moved to Kaiser’s San Rafael center.
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital (30 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa): More than 80 patients were evacuated.
