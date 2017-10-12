Will wine country disaster push Congress to fix fire budget?

More Videos 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on Pause 0:12 This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing 2:07 Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 0:53 Watch 3 days of shifting wine country fire smoke from space 1:07 Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:20 A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 1:33 'It's not over,' Jerry Brown says of fire devastation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy