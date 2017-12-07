Southern California wildfires update: Fire, evacuation maps and latest info

Updated at 8:05 p.m. Sunday (will continue to update with new info):
Five major wildfires are burning in Southern California, and containment has increased significantly for all but the Thomas Fire.
The Creek, Lilac, Rye, Skirball and Thomas fires in Ventura, San Diego and Los Angeles counties, which started between Monday and Thursday, have prompted the evacuation of close to 200,000 residents, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Liberty Fire in Riverside was 100 percent contained by about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and held at 300 acres.
- The Lilac Fire broke out at 11 a.m. Thursday in San Diego County, prompting evacuations. Evacuation orders were lifted as of 4 p.m. Sunday. It was 4,100 acres, according to Cal Fire, and was 75 percent contained as of Sunday evening.
- The Thomas Fire (Ventura County), which is the largest, had burned 230,000 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Sunday evening.
- The Rye Fire (Los Angeles County) had burned 6,049 acres and was 93 percent contained Sunday evening.
- The Creek Fire (Los Angeles County) had burned 15,619 acres and was 95 percent contained Sunday evening.
- The Skirball Fire (Los Angeles County) had burned 421 acres with 75 percent containment late Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It had destroyed six structures and damaged 12 more. Mandatory evacuation details can be found here.
How to stay up to date on the latest fire information:
- Follow Cal Fire on Twitter and Facebook. Also visit its current incidents page.
- Cal Fire San Diego is updating people on the Lilac Fire.
- For the latest on the Liberty Fire, contact the city of Murrieta emergency operations center at 951-696-3615, visit www.MurrietaCa.gov, and/or follow @MurrietaFire, @CityofMurrieta and @MurrietaPD on Facebook and Twitter.
- Ready Ventura County is offering details on evacuations, available shelters, and school and road closures.
- The Red Crosses of Ventura and Los Angeles counties are also providing shelter locations and evacuation updates.
- Check out the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Twitter account.
You can also call these phone numbers, according to Cal Fire:
- Ventura County (Thomas Fire): 805-465-6650
- Los Angeles County (Rye Fire): 424-266-0701
- Los Angeles County: 323-881-2412
Here’s a list of some ways to help fire victims: http://sacb.ee/c4w7.
The National Weather Service Los Angeles has a smoke model graphic for the areas affected:
Latest #HRRR smoke output for the #Thomasfire thru this tonight (subtract 8 from UTC time for PDT). Model shows easterly flow near the surface pushing the smoke into coastal and valley areas of #santabarbaracounty and #SanLouisObispo counties. #cawx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/y4eavmvt4I— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 10, 2017
In the San Diego area, Santa Ana winds will continue through Sunday with strongest winds Sunday morning:
Santa Ana winds will continue through Sunday with strongest winds Sunday morning. Winds will be weaker starting Monday, but offshore flow combined with a ridge of high pressure will continue to keep humidity very low and daytime temperatures well above seasonal normals. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lvLj1HzKIm— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 9, 2017
Here are maps of the fire zones and evacuations:
Los Angeles fires
Red circles or squares on this map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.
CA Wildfire Stats:— CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) December 9, 2017
Fires: 6
Acres: 175,000
Firefighters: 8,500
Structures Destroyed: 793
Structures Threatened: 25,000
Civilians Evacuated: 90,000
Largest Fire: Thomas Fire at 148,000 acres (over 231 square miles) pic.twitter.com/4J48LFHMcm
The Six P’s of Evacuation
Officials advise everyone to be prepared for evacuations by having a plan to get these six major categories of important things out.
- People and pets
- Papers (important documents)
- “Plastic” (credit cards and such)
- Pictures
- Personal computer
- Prescriptions
- More info: www.readyforwildfire.org/Prepare-Your-Family/
Source: Cal Fire
