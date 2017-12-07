Southern California wildfires update: Fire, evacuation maps and latest info

Updated at 8:05 p.m. Sunday (will continue to update with new info):

Five major wildfires are burning in Southern California, and containment has increased significantly for all but the Thomas Fire.

The Creek, Lilac, Rye, Skirball and Thomas fires in Ventura, San Diego and Los Angeles counties, which started between Monday and Thursday, have prompted the evacuation of close to 200,000 residents, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Liberty Fire in Riverside was 100 percent contained by about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and held at 300 acres.

The Lilac Fire broke out at 11 a.m. Thursday in San Diego County, prompting evacuations. Evacuation orders were lifted as of 4 p.m. Sunday. It was 4,100 acres, according to Cal Fire, and was 75 percent contained as of Sunday evening.

The Thomas Fire (Ventura County), which is the largest, had burned 230,000 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Sunday evening.

The Rye Fire (Los Angeles County) had burned 6,049 acres and was 93 percent contained Sunday evening.

The Creek Fire (Los Angeles County) had burned 15,619 acres and was 95 percent contained Sunday evening.

The Skirball Fire (Los Angeles County) had burned 421 acres with 75 percent containment late Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It had destroyed six structures and damaged 12 more. Mandatory evacuation details can be found here.

How to stay up to date on the latest fire information:

You can also call these phone numbers, according to Cal Fire:

Ventura County (Thomas Fire): 805-465-6650

Los Angeles County (Rye Fire): 424-266-0701

Los Angeles County: 323-881-2412

Here’s a list of some ways to help fire victims: http://sacb.ee/c4w7.

The National Weather Service Los Angeles has a smoke model graphic for the areas affected:

Latest #HRRR smoke output for the #Thomasfire thru this tonight (subtract 8 from UTC time for PDT). Model shows easterly flow near the surface pushing the smoke into coastal and valley areas of #santabarbaracounty and #SanLouisObispo counties. #cawx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/y4eavmvt4I — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 10, 2017

In the San Diego area, Santa Ana winds will continue through Sunday with strongest winds Sunday morning:

Santa Ana winds will continue through Sunday with strongest winds Sunday morning. Winds will be weaker starting Monday, but offshore flow combined with a ridge of high pressure will continue to keep humidity very low and daytime temperatures well above seasonal normals. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lvLj1HzKIm — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 9, 2017

Here are maps of the fire zones and evacuations:

Los Angeles fires Red circles or squares on this map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

CA Wildfire Stats:



Fires: 6



Acres: 175,000



Firefighters: 8,500



Structures Destroyed: 793



Structures Threatened: 25,000



Civilians Evacuated: 90,000



Largest Fire: Thomas Fire at 148,000 acres (over 231 square miles) pic.twitter.com/4J48LFHMcm — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) December 9, 2017

