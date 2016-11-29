Opponents protest state plan to keep more water for fish in California rivers

California water regulators figured they'd stir up plenty of opposition with their plan to devote more water from some of the state's major rivers to fish and wildlife.
They heard from many of those opponents on Tuesday in the first of a series of hearings on the future of the San Joaquin River and its tributaries. The State Water Resources Control Board caught an earful from farmers, elected officials and others who said the plan would dry up the already troubled economy of the San Joaquin Valley.
"We should not be punished for staying in agriculture," said Diedre Kelsey, a Merced County supervisor. "It's our economy. It funds our schools, it funds our community."
Environmentalists, meanwhile, said the plan didn't go far enough to protect salmon, steelhead and other fish species whose populations have diminished dramatically over the years, especially during the drought.
"It isn't sufficient," said Kyle Jones of Sierra Club California. He urged the state water board to adopt "more protective standards that are backed by the science."
At stake is how much water should flow unimpeded into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and out to the ocean. During the critical spring and summer months, when salmon and other fish are migrating, only about 20 percent of the San Joaquin reaches the Pacific. In some cases, the unimpeded flow is as low as 5 percent, state board officials said.
The board is updating Delta water quality standards that have sat largely unchanged for the past 20 years. The proposal would raise unimpeded flow levels to anywhere between 30 percent and 50 percent in an effort to prop up imperiled fish populations, some of which are protected by the Endangered Species Act. On a parallel track, the board is also proposing to divert more flows from the Sacramento River and its tributaries to fish.
As a result, hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of water would be taken from farms and cities.
Decisions aren't expected until next summer.
Board officials said they were aware of the hardships the plan would impose, and the desire by environmentalists to allocate even more water to fish. But they said they're struggling to strike a balance between competing interests for an over-promised water supply.
"No one will be happy with the number. It'll be too little for some, and too much for others," said Les Grober, the board's deputy director. "But it's what we've got to do."
The board said leaving more water in the San Joaquin watershed for fish could translate into a $64 million loss to the region's economy. Farm groups called that estimate too low; Kelsey said the impact in Merced County alone would surpass $200 million.
Farm officials also challenged the notion that devoting more water to fish will solve the problem; they said prior decisions to boost water supplies for the environment haven't worked. "We're almost drowning the fish by throwing so much water at them; it's not improving things," said Danny Merkley, director of water resources at the California Farm Bureau Federation.
The plan creates other complications. Board staff members acknowledged that farmers would pump more groundwater to make up for the lost surface water supplies – a scenario that collides with a 2014 state law designed to curb excessive groundwater pumping.
Besides taking water from agriculture, the plan could also affect San Francisco and other cities that rely on the San Joaquin and its tributaries.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments