State Water Project customers will get bigger allocation due to winter’s wet start

California officials, acknowledging the wet start to winter, on Wednesday more than doubled the expected allocation of water from the State Water Project.
The Department of Water Resources said customers can expect to receive 45 percent of what they’ve requested in 2017. That compared with the initial allocation of 20 percent a few weeks ago.
The allocation generally grows as the winter progresses and rains fall. Last year the allocation grew from 10 percent at the start of the winter to 60 percent as reservoirs filled up.
The State Water Project serves major agricultural districts, parts of the Bay Area and the massive Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.
