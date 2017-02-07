Oroville Dam releases halted after erosion found

State engineers halted the release of water from Oroville Dam’s spillway Tuesday after significant concrete erosion was discovered in the bottom half of the spillway.
With Lake Oroville still about 20 percent empty, the state Department of Water Resources said there was no danger to the public. But the erosion created a headache for engineers trying to manage high water flows around Northern California as another series of storms battered the state. The lake feeds into the Feather River.
“There’s no imminent threat of any kind to the integrity of the dam and no danger to the population downstream,” said Doug Carlson, a spokesman for the department.
The erosion struck one of the vital spots in California’s water infrastructure. Lake Oroville, located in Butte County, is the state’s second largest reservoir. After the problem was discovered, engineers gradually reduced the flows before shutting the releases off altogether.
At that point, Carlson said engineers started releasing water through a power plant at the dam. But the plant can only release about 15,000 cubic feet of water per second. That’s a fraction of the volume of water flowing into the lake – about 128,000 CFS at midday Tuesday. If the spillway hadn’t been damaged, the lake would be able to release about 60,000 CFS, Carlson said.
At current rates of inflow and outflow, the agency said the lake has enough room to absorb three days of inflow. The agency said it expects to resume releases from the spillway “at a rate deemed safe” later Tuesday after a more thorough inspection is performed. While resuming releases would worsen the damage to the eroded area, Carlson said that’s preferable to letting the water continue to fill the reservoir and then spill over the top.
Carlson said the dam also has an emergency spillway but it wasn’t immediately clear if that would be used.
The department is also increasing releases from Thermalito Afterbay, a small downstream reservoir, in order to avoid a “drastic reduction” of flows into the Feather River.
