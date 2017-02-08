State tests possible fixes for damaged Oroville Dam spillway as lake levels continue to climb

State engineers conducted their first inspections Wednesday morning of the damaged spillway on Oroville Dam, about 24 hours after a 250-foot-long pothole was discovered in the massive structure, forcing a halt in water releases.
Engineers planned to release up to 20,000 cubic feet per second from the spillway for two hours Wednesday afternoon to test how it impacts the massive hole that formed in the concrete structure. The idea is to assess how much the spillway further erodes and how much flow it can handle.
Officials with the Department of Water Resources, which operates the dam, stressed again Wednesday that they believe the dam itself is safe and doesn’t pose a threat to downstream populations, a view echoed by outside experts consulted by The Sacramento Bee.
“It’s not a public safety risk,” said Eric See, the agency’s environmental program manager. “Dam failure is not in any way a potential threat.”
Depending on the results of the spillway test, the agency could resume water releases from the spillway, as a short-term remedy, even if it means creating further erosion in the chute. The alternative, which is considered less preferable, is to let Lake Oroville continue rising until water begins cascading in an uncontrolled fashion over the emergency spillway at the north end of the dam.
“Pushing water down that chute is going to continue to erode that chute,” California Department of Water Resources Acting Director Bill Croyle said Wednesday afternoon. “We wouldn’t be surprised if by the end of this wet season, much of the lower portion of the spillway has eroded away.”
Fixing the massive hole will be expensive, though it is too early to say how much it will cost, Croyle said. “We see a construction project in the near future,” he said.
With the main spillway shut off, the reservoir – the second largest in California – had taken on a whopping 174,000 acre-feet of water in the 24 hours ending Wednesday afternoon. On an average February day in recent decades, Lake Oroville would normally take on about 7,000 acre feet, state records show.
The lake level was about 50 feet below the lip of the dam, and about 30 feet below the emergency spillway, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, state figures show. Lake levels were increasing Wednesday at a rate of about one foot every two hours. The reservoir remained about 13 percent empty. That’s the most water the lake has contained in February at any point during the last 30 years, state records show.
Lake Oroville, in Butte County, is a central piece of California’s government-run water deliver network. Completed in 1968, the 770-foot dam is the tallest in the United States. It can store 3.5 million acre-feet of water, which is divvied out throughout the year for agricultural and drinking water needs across a vast area of California. Much of Southern California’s drinking water is stored in the reservoir.
The dam also is a critical piece of the state’s flood infrastructure, protecting downstream communities such as Oroville, Marysville and Sacramento from major flooding. Lake Oroville feeds into the Feather River, the Sacramento River’s largest tributary.
Gary Leese and his girlfriend Beth Bello were among the first people to see that something was seriously wrong with the spillway.
On Tuesday morning, they hiked down the hillside along side the 3,000-foot spillway, something the couple said they’d done many times before over the years. Leese said he knew something was amiss when they came upon a giant, angry splash of water instead of the normal gentle waterfall that runs down the sloping structure.
“I knew there was something up just because of the load roar it was making,” Leese said. “That’s when we walked a little closer and saw the plume of water coming up in the air and we kept seeing the fragments of concrete shooting up in the air.”
The couple was soon told to leave by state employees.
After the problem was discovered, Department of Water Resources engineers gradually reduced the flows before shutting off the releases altogether. Pictures showed a jagged chunk eroded out of the towering concrete structure.
At that point, said Doug Carlson, a spokesman for the Department of Water Resources, engineers started releasing water through a power plant at the dam. But the plant can release only a fraction of the volume of water flowing into the lake – about 83,000 cfs at midday Wednesday. Until the spillway was damaged, the lake was releasing more than 40,000 cfs, according to state data.
At current rates, the agency said the lake has enough room to absorb three days of inflow.
David Gutierrez, a retired Department of Water Resources dam-safety expert, said water would pour out of an emergency spillway if the lake were allowed to fill too high.
The emergency spillway, which has never been used, is designed for the scenario of the “biggest flood that any overgenerous engineer could ever dream of coming through that system with a full reservoir,” said Jay Lund, director of the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences. The flows would be unregulated, meaning the state wouldn’t have any control over how much water pours down the emergency spillway, Lund said.
The possibility of a spill prompted a chain reaction among dam managers along the Feather River watershed.
Officials have maxed out releases from New Bullards Bar Reservoir on the Yuba River, which flows into the Feather below Oroville Dam, said Joe Forbis, chief of water management for the Army Corps of Engineers in Sacramento. The thinking is that New Bullards may need room to capture additional runoff if the emergency spillway becomes operational.
So far, all weather and runoff modeling point to the Sacramento Valley being able to withstand such a scenario without major flooding, Forbis said. “The flows in the Feather and the Yuba, they’re well within their channel capacity, regardless of what flows are coming out of Oroville,” he said.
The state also is increasing releases from Thermalito Afterbay, a small downstream reservoir, in order to avoid a “drastic reduction” of flows into the Feather River. That’s important, engineers said, because saturated levees below the dam could slump and fail if flows are suddenly shut off.
The last major flood in Northern California, in January 1997, did most of its damage along the Feather River below Oroville Dam due to a levee break.
Since then, significant upgrades have been made to the area’s levees, and Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa said Wednesday he is confident they would protect the region even if the hole in Oroville’s spillway causes further problems.
“That last storm showed us how strong our levees are,” he said.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
