February 9, 2017 7:07 AM

Folsom Lake is filling fast so flows on swollen American River have been ratcheted up

By Bill Lindelof

With heavy rain forecast for Thursday, room is being made in Folsom Lake by increasing flows into the American River.

In about two days, the lake level has climbed 230,000 acre feet. Folsom Lake, with a capacity of 977,000 acre feet, is around 696,000 acre feet Thursday morning.

A strong storm on Thursday is expected to drop an inch or two of rain in Sacramento and perhaps four inches in the foothills. That has prompted Folsom Dam operators to increase flows.

About 40,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) was being released about 7 p.m. Wednesday. As of 4 a.m. Thursday the amount of water from Folsom Dam had been increased to 58,000 cfs.

Even with the increased releases from the dam, the flow of water into the lake Thursday morning was even more impressive. While 58,000 cfs was going out, 114,000 was flowing into the reservoir.

Several access points along the swollen American River are closed. Discovery Park is flooded.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

