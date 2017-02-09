California races to rescue fish caught in muddy waters beneath fractured Oroville Dam spillway

So much sediment and debris is washing into the Feather River from the fractured spillway at Oroville Dam that workers on Thursday were frantically racing to transport by truck 4 million baby salmon from a downstream hatchery before they die in the thick, muddy waters.
“They have turbidity in the river like they’ve never seen before,” said Harry Morse, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Turbidity is a technical term that refers to how cloudy the water is. Morse said the hatchery has no method of filtering water as brown as it was Thursday.
Meanwhile, state dam officials made a third release from the dam Thursday morning that sent a roaring river of muddy water down the spillway. Officials at the scene said the release was expected to reach 35,000 cubic feet of water per second, or nearly twice as much as Wednesday’s controlled release, which was designed to test how much water could run past the damaged section without further eroding the chute.
Massive gushes of brown water ran out the right side of the damaged spillway Thursday. Officials said work crews had been out earlier in the day, cutting down trees near the bottom of the spillway in an effort to lessen the debris washing into the Feather River below the dam.
The damaged concrete spillway is built on top of rock and soil. It sits beside the main earthen dam that holds back Lake Oroville, the state’s second largest reservoir.
Morse said that adding to the urgency is the looming possibility of more earth and debris washing into the river should Lake Oroville fill to the point that water would rush uncontrolled over the emergency spillway on the north side of the dam. The emergency spillway has never been used, and is designed to empty water onto an open hillside, without concrete lining, sending substantially more debris into the river.
Lake Oroville is a central piece of California’s government-run water delivery network. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States. It can store 3.5 million acre-feet of water, which is divvied out through the year for farming and drinking water needs across vast portions of California. Much of Southern California’s drinking water is stored in the reservoir.
The dam also is a critical piece of the state’s flood-control infrastructure, protecting downstream communities including Oroville, Marysville and Sacramento from major flooding.
With engineers unable to release normal outflows through the damaged spillway, water levels behind the dam continued to rise Thursday, fed by rain and runoff from the massive Sierra Nevada watershed that feeds the Feather River and its tributaries. The reservoir added about 200,000 acre-feet of water in the 24 hours prior to 11 a.m. Thursday. The lake sat about 20 feet below the level where it reaches the emergency spillway as of 11 a.m, and was gaining about a foot of depth every two hours, state figures show.
At the fish hatchery just below the dam – one of a handful the state counts on to sustain its $1.4 billion commercial and recreational fishing industries – 4 million salmon were being trucked to holding ponds adjacent to the nearby Thermalito complex, a system of downstream reservoirs. Those ponds would be safe from the cloudy water conditions, said Morse, the fisheries agency spokesman.
That represents just half the baby fish at the hatchery. Morse said the Thermalito facility can’t accommodate all the fish at risk, so more than 4 million will remain in the hatchery while filtration experts try to devise a solution.
Each year the Feather River Hatchery releases some 7 million baby salmon into the Central Valley’s waterways. Last March, state officials estimated that fish raised in the Feather River accounted for 63 percent and 76 percent of the state’s recreational and commercial ocean catches, respectively.
“The loss of hatchery-produced salmon from Feather River Hatchery would be a major blow to salmon fishermen in California,” said John McManus, executive director of the Golden Gate Salmon Association.
At the hatchery Thursday, workers waded waist-deep through concrete holding ponds filled with water the color of chocolate milk. They used screens to push baby fish toward tanker trucks that would transport them a few miles southwest to Thermalito.
Morse said that wild steelhead and salmon are currently spawning in the Feather River. He said there’s concern that sediment could overwhelm their nests and kill eggs and juvenile fish.
Elsewhere in the Central Valley, major dams were spilling to make way for the huge flows of water expected to arrive with another storm system Thursday. The Sacramento River will rise even higher than it did following heavy rains last month. It is expected to reach depths at Tower Bridge of 30.4 feet – the same depth as in the floods of 1997, state and federal figures show. The river will still be about three feet below flood stage at Tower Bridge.
The American River is expected to reach depths of 37.6 feet at the H Street Bridge, the highest it has been since the floods of 1997. It will remain about four feet below flood stage.
Louise Moore, a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom and Shasta dams, said the increased releases aren’t related to the situation at Oroville. Rather, he said, they are being done to ensure adequate flood-control space in the reservoirs for the approaching storms.
