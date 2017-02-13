Oroville Lake level dropping as heavy releases run over damaged main spillway

Lake Oroville levels dropping as heavy releases continue
Early Monday morning, Lake Oroville water levels continued to fall below the level at which water flows over the emergency spillway as an evacuation order for 188,000 people remained in place.
Water coming over the top of the emergency spillway is likely the main factor in its erosion on Sunday, according to the Department of Water Resources.
Water flows over the emergency spillway when the lake level is 901 feet. At its highest, at 3 a.m. Sunday, the lake level was 902.59 feet.
As of 4 a.m., the lake level had fallen to 898 feet.
The drop in the level is due to heavy flows going down the damaged main spillway. Nearly 100,000 cubic feet per second was flowing out of the lake over the concrete spillway that has been pummeled by releases.
About half that amount was flowing into the lake, which means the swollen reservoir is slowly draining.
A large section of concrete at the bottom of the spillway had already collapsed by Sunday, the initial cause of the emergency. It is not clear how much further damage was done to the main spillway by releasing water so quickly.
The light of the morning will reveal whether the damaged, main spillway will hold up under such powerful flows, and whether it can be relied upon to handle that level of water through the rest of the rainy season, said Jay Lund, a civil engineering professor at UC Davis.
National Guard on stand-by
The scale of Sunday’s mobilization of the California National Guard was the largest since then-Gov. Pete Wilson ordered a statewide alert during the 1992 riots following the Rodney King verdict.
The guard has ordered its 23,000 soldiers and airmen to be to ready for deployment, Adjuctunt General David Baldwin told reporters late Sunday.
About 100 soldiers will patrol evacuated areas after relieving local law enforcement agencies, Baldwin said. Their main mission will be to deter looting and other public safety tasks, he said.
The guard also has sent in eight UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters to help Department of Water Resources crews begin repairing the spillway. Twenty-two guard trucks have been deployed as well, he said.
“We’ve kind of shifted our focus in the last several hours,” Baldwin said. “When we first spun up for this, it was going to be exclusively swift-water rescue and aviation support. We’re now starting to shift that to providing care and shelter for people and law enforcement support.”
