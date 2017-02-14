Point Pleasant residents can return home as localized flood threat diminishes

Point Pleasant residents are cleared to return to their homes, Sacramento County officials announced Tuesday.
The evacuation advisory for Point Pleasant went out Saturday morning under sunny skies as officials feared that a levee in the area would fail and flood the rural community south of Elk Grove. The evacuation advisory was lifted Tuesday after the region has had four days to dry out after the last storm.
Residents passed up a county-run evacuation center at the Pleasant Grove High School in favor of camping out behind the Pleasant Point United Methodist Church just down the road from underwater homes. On Sunday, fewer than 10 campers were parked behind the church.
An evacuation advisory put in place Monday for Tyler Island residents in the Delta remains in effect. The county issued an evacuation advisory for Tyler Island residents midday Monday amid concerns that the ring levee protecting the mostly agricultural area was compromised.
County spokesman Matt Robinson said Monday the land side of the levee was disintegrating and photos from the scene show a small crater in the side of the levee, damaging the levee road.
Repairs are underway and appear to be working, county officials said in a press release Tuesday.
“However, until we feel confident that the possibility of failure is no longer present we are asking residents to remain away from the area,” the release said.
The county alerted east Walnut Grove residents to the issues with the levee, but said it did not pose a threat to the Delta town. An advisory warning remains in place and residents are “strongly advised” to take whatever precautions they feel appropriate.
