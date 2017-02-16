West Sacramento residents alarmed by drivers off-roading on levee slopes

West Sacramento officials say people have driven trucks, cars and motorcycles on a levee near South River Road and Village Parkway, creating deep ruts that could lead to erosion and leaving Southport residents anxious.
The illegal driving occurred while the road was closed for emergency purposes.
“A lot of residents have called to complain and they’re really upset,” said Sgt. Roger Kinney of the West Sacramento Police Department. They were concerned that the off-road driving would cause the levees to fail.
An inspection by Reclamation District 900 found no structural problems with the levees, Kinney said. Nevertheless, continued driving on the levees could damage them, and the practice is illegal, he said.
Residents who see people drive on the levee or have information about people who have done so in the past are encouraged to call West Sacramento police at 916-372-3375.
