Oroville Dam’s power plant may be operational by Thursday

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam Pause

0:17 New video of the Lake Berryessa drainage hole

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

1:46 CCC crews fill, place sandbags to bolster levee in rain-swelled Delta

0:54 Flooded last month, Rio Linda resident stacks sandbags to hold back February's deluge

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows