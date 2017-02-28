Oroville Dam’s power plant may be operational by Thursday

After flows down Oroville Dam’s fractured spillway were dialed back to nothing on Monday afternoon, heavy equipment operators worked throughout the night on the massive debris pile at the bottom of the badly damaged concrete structure.
Those efforts to open up the channel below, which would allow engineers to start firing up the dam’s critical power plant, already appear to be paying off, said Nancy Vogel, a spokeswoman for the California Natural Resources Agency.
Giant chasm revealed as water stops flowing at Oroville Dam
The water in the channel below the spillway dropped 23 feet in less than a day, enough to get at least one of the turbines up and running, perhaps as early as Thursday. Electrical crews are working to get transmission lines running from the plant reattached to the powergrid, Vogel said Tuesday.
The massive mound of concrete, rubble and debris that has formed in the channel at the base of the crumbled spillway raised the channel levels to the point that the dam’s hydroelectric plant can’t function. The plant is the dam’s primary outlet outside of the rainy season.
The powerplant when fully operational can release about 14,000 cubic feet per second. While just a fraction of what the spillway can release, outflows from the plant would be enough to handle about half of the inflow from the huge Sierra snowpack that’s expected to begin melting into the reservoir in the next few weeks.
With the spillway closed, the lake level rose about two feet over night to 840 feet, or 61 feet below the top.
To maintain flood safety, state officials said they’ll open the spillway up again before the lake rises to above 860 feet. With the spillway shut down, heavy equipment operators will work round the clock the next few days attacking the debris pile. Meanwhile, engineers are going to use the time to inspect the vast crater and canyons that have formed on the spillway’s adjoining hillside after a hole broke open in the concrete chute on Feb. 7.
The powerful waterfall from the spillway ripped open a good chunk of the lower third of the 3,000-foot-long concrete chute. Water that got misdirected by the pothole also carved enormous caverns in the hills on both sides of the structure.
However, on Monday with the flows shut off didn’t appear that the spillway erosion had grown upward, toward the spillway gates or the dam itself, a nightmare scenario that could have rendered the spillway inoperable and plunged California’s second-largest reservoir into crisis mode again.
The initial crack prompted a one-day shutdown of the spillway. State officials resumed water releases, but not quickly enough to prevent the reservoir from filling up with inflow from a heavy storm and spilling over the top of the nearby emergency spillway. That emergency structure, which had never been used before, lasted barely 36 hours before engineers realized that the hillside beneath its concrete lip was seriously eroding, prompting fears of a collapse that would send a giant “wall of water” into downstream communities. That sparked the two-day evacuation of 188,000 residents in Butte, Yuba and Sutter counties.
