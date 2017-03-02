California salmon fisherman face bleak fishing season, a holdover from the drought

In another sign that the effects of California’s five-year drought linger despite a remarkably wet winter, salmon anglers are again looking at a bleak fishing season.
This week, state and federal fisheries regulators released their estimates for the numbers of adult fall-run Chinook salmon swimming off California’s coast. The numbers are used to set upcoming fishing seasons.
The news was even more grim than the drought-weakened numbers of fish last year. The reason? The adult fish set to return to Central Valley rivers to spawn were hatched two to four years ago, during the peak of California’s record-breaking drought when river and ocean conditions were abysmal.
Only an estimated 54,200 adult fall-run Chinook reared in the Klamath River are estimated to be off the coast – among the lowest on record and down from the 142,000 in 2016.
Of the adult fish reared in the Sacramento River and its tributaries, biologists estimate there are only 230,700 in the Pacific Ocean – 70,000 fewer than last year.
Salmon from those two river systems account for the vast majority of salmon caught by anglers in California’s ocean and rivers. They’re considered critical to California’s commercial and recreational salmon industries, which advocates say account for $1.4 billion in annual economic activity.
The news comes as fisheries biologists are in crisis mode to rescue stranded baby salmon on the Feather River, a key Sacramento River tributary.
On Monday, the operators of Oroville Dam shut down flows from its badly damaged spillway to clear debris and assess damage. The sudden decline in flows in the Feather River below the spillway stranded thousands of fish in the low-lying areas along the river, which had been inundated for weeks with water released from Lake Oroville.
Since Tuesday, crews of state biologists have combed the river banks in a frantic effort to rescue as many fish as possible before the pools they’re trapped in dry up.
As of Thursday morning, they’d rescued more than 1,300 juvenile fall-run Chinook salmon, as well as 14 spring-run and nine winter-run Chinook, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
California’s winter-run Chinook have been listed as endangered since 1994 by the federal government. Spring-run Chinook are listed as threatened.
