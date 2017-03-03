Water & Drought

March 3, 2017 12:46 PM

Oroville Dam update: Power plant back in operation, easing pressure on damaged spillway

By Dale Kasler and Ryan Sabalow

Crews have restarted the critical hydroelectric plant at Oroville Dam, a move that may mean dam operators don’t have to activate the badly damaged main spillway even as a winter storm bears down this weekend.

“This is a big day,” Bill Croyle, acting director of the California Department of Water Resources, said at a Friday news conference.

One of six turbines at the Hyatt Power Plant was operational as of 10 a.m. Friday. The turbine’s outlet allows for 1,750 cubic feet of water per second to exit Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir.

The hope, Croyle said, is that, by day’s end, 3,000 cfs can be released. That won’t be enough to match the amount of runoff washing into the reservoir from the Sierra Nevada watershed, but Croyle said the state will work to restart four more turbines in the next few days. That would allow the plant to ramp up to its 14,500 cfs capacity, enough to counter anticipated inflows from the weekend storms.

The power plant stopped functioning in recent weeks as massive erosion from the fractured main spillway created a mound of concrete, earth and debris in the channel below the 3,000-foot span. The mound, estimated to contain more than 1 million cubic yards of material, raised channel levels to the point that the plant couldn’t function. While the spillway serves as a critical flood-control valve during California’s rainy season, the plant is the dam’s primary outlet the rest of the year.

On Monday, officials completely shut down releases from the broken spillway to give crews time to assess damage, clear the debris pile and lower the water level. Croyle said crews have worked day and night to clear approximately 168,000 cubic yards of debris and open up a channel.

Meanwhile, reservoir levels remain more than 50 feet below the lip of the dam’s emergency spillway. Last month, water overtopped the emergency structure for the first time in the dam’s 48-year history. The hillside below quickly and dangerously eroded, prompting the temporary evacuation of 188,000 residents in Butte, Yuba and Sutter counties.

