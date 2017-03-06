Oroville Dam update: Power plant back on after weekend shutdown

Oroville Dam’s power plant has been switched back on again and has resumed releasing water from the reservoir.

The power plant, which is considered vital to the state Department of Water Resources’ efforts to navigate the troubled dam through a wet spring, was turned back on Sunday evening after a hiatus of about 32 hours. Water levels inside Lake Oroville rose about 4 feet during the shutdown but are still well below the top of the dam.

The plant is ramping up slowly; water was flowing out of the reservoir at a modest 1,746 cubic feet per second as of Monday morning, according to Department of Water Resources figures.

When fully operational, the power plant can release about 14,000 cfs. That would help DWR keep water levels down at California’s second largest reservoir during the spring runoff season while it starts repairing the battered spillway. Crews have been dredging the clogged river channel at the bottom of the dam’s heavily damaged concrete spillway to lower the water level and allow the power plant to function.

The plant was switched on Friday morning but shut down again 24 hours later because DWR officials realized they needed to dredge the channel more thoroughly to get the power plant running on all cylinders.

The main spillway, which had been releasing water at rates of as much as 100,000 cfs to lower the lake levels, has been shut down for a week to allow the dredging to proceed.

An enormous gash was spotted in the spillway Feb. 7, prompting a temporary shutdown of water releases as a major storm rolled in. Water eventually rolled over the adjacent emergency spillway for the first time ever. When it appeared the emergency spillway would fail, officials ordered the evacuation of 188,000 downstream residents. DWR was able to stabilize the situation by dramatically ramping up water releases over the main spillway, halting the flow of water over the emergency spillway.